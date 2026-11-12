Hosting a pyjama party? 7 must-haves for the ultimate cosy night in

Who said a party needs heels, a fancy dress and makeup that takes 45 minutes to remove? Sometimes, the best plans involve your favourite people, matching pyjamas, face masks and absolutely no reason to leave the house.

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Pyjama parties are having a fun little moment, and celebrities are giving us plenty of inspiration. Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday with a pink-themed pyjama party, complete with matching sleepwear and personalised details. Pooja Hegde has embraced playful printed nightwear, while Alia Bhatt's heart-print pyjama set is another reminder that bedtime dressing needn't be boring.

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The Hollywood crowd has joined in, too. Simone Biles hosted an elaborate two-day slumber party for her friends in July 2026, with matching pyjamas, goodie bags, a photo booth and even a Pilates session. Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence also made headlines in November after changing into matching pyjama-inspired looks following a girls' night out.

Clearly, staying in can be a whole event.

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You don't need a celebrity-sized budget or an elaborate venue. A little planning, some fun sleepwear and a generous supply of snacks can turn an ordinary night in into a memorable get-together.

Here's what I'd put on the list before sending that all-important 'PJs only, please' invitation.

1. Matching pyjama sets because the group photograph matters

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{{^usCountry}} Half the fun of a themed party is seeing everyone turn up looking coordinated. Matching pyjamas make the photographs instantly more fun, whether you choose pastel gingham, pretty florals, classic stripes or playful prints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half the fun of a themed party is seeing everyone turn up looking coordinated. Matching pyjamas make the photographs instantly more fun, whether you choose pastel gingham, pretty florals, classic stripes or playful prints. {{/usCountry}}

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You could pick one colour for everyone or let your friends choose different prints within the same colour palette. Want to take the Khushi Kapoor route? Personalise the sets with everyone's initials or a little embroidered detail.

For a more grown-up version, satin and modal sets look polished while still being comfortable enough to lounge in. Cotton sets are a good choice if you prefer something breathable.

What to shop for: Matching cotton pyjama sets, satin night suits, personalised sleepwear and printed co-ord sets.

2. Sleep masks, fluffy slippers and robes for the full experience

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If we're hosting a pyjama party, let's commit to the theme. A soft sleep mask, fluffy slippers and a comfortable robe are little additions that make the evening feel like a proper sleepover.

You could even create a mini welcome kit for each guest with a sleep mask, scrunchie, lip balm and a pair of cosy socks. It doubles up as a cute party favour.

Choose colours that complement your pyjama theme. Pastels, baby pink, lavender and cream make for a pretty set-up, while bold prints add a more playful touch.

What to shop for: Satin sleep masks, fluffy slippers, bathrobes, hair scrunchies and cosy socks.

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3. Set up a snack station because nobody is sleeping hungry

A pyjama party without snacks is just a meeting in nightwear. Set up a small table with everyone's favourite comfort food so people can help themselves throughout the evening.

Think popcorn, nachos, mini sandwiches, fries, pizza slices, chocolates, cookies and bowls of crisps. Add a few healthier options such as fruit, nuts and dips if your group likes a mix.

For drinks, make a hot chocolate station with marshmallows, whipped cream and chocolate chips. You could also serve mocktails, iced tea or flavoured lemonade.

My suggestion? Don't spend the entire evening cooking. Order the main food, prepare a few easy snacks in advance and actually enjoy the party.

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What to shop for: Popcorn bowls, snack trays, reusable cups, drink dispensers and cute serving plates.

4. Make the room look like a sleepover dream

You don't need a professional event planner to make your living room party-ready. Start with fairy lights, cushions, soft blankets and a few balloons.

If you're going for a pink-themed party, take inspiration from Khushi's birthday celebration with pink balloons, coordinated details and personalised touches. For something more understated, try a cream-and-lilac palette with warm lighting.

A floor-seating arrangement with mattresses, cushions and blankets makes the space feel cosy. Add a few trays for snacks and drinks, and leave enough room for everyone to sit comfortably.

What to shop for: Fairy lights, cushions, soft throws, balloons, decorative trays and themed banners.

5. Plan activities that don't involve scrolling all night

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The whole point of getting your friends together is to spend time with them. So, perhaps put the phones down for a little while and bring out some games.

A few ideas:

Movie marathon: Pick a rom-com, a nostalgic favourite or a film everyone can quote.

Guess the song: Play a few seconds of a song and see who gets it first.

Never have I ever: Keep it funny, unexpected and appropriate for your group.

Beauty night: Try face masks, paint your nails and exchange skincare recommendations.

Photo challenge: Recreate old friendship pictures or take the most dramatic sleepover selfies.

You could even set up a mini photo booth with silly props, headbands and oversized sunglasses.

6. Add a beauty and pampering corner

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A sleepover is the perfect excuse for a little self-care. Set up a small table with sheet masks, under-eye patches, hand creams, lip masks and nail polish.

Keep it simple and make sure everyone is comfortable sharing products. Individual sheet masks and disposable applicators are better than dipping fingers into shared jars.

You could also put together personalised beauty pouches for your guests with a few affordable essentials. It's a thoughtful touch that makes the evening feel more special.

What to shop for: Sheet masks, under-eye patches, lip masks, nail polish sets and beauty headbands.

7. Don't forget the morning-after breakfast

If your friends are staying over, the party doesn't have to end when the film credits roll. Plan a relaxed breakfast for the next morning.

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Pancakes, waffles, fresh fruit, sandwiches, coffee and hot chocolate are easy crowd-pleasers. You could even make it a breakfast-in-pyjamas affair, with everyone turning up in their sleepwear one last time.

Keep the menu manageable. The idea is to wake up, eat something delicious and continue the conversation, not start another full-scale hosting operation.

How to plan a pyjama party without overspending

You don't need to buy everything new. Use cushions and blankets you already own, borrow a projector if someone has one and ask friends to bring their favourite snacks or board games.

Here's a simple planning checklist:

One week before: Pick a theme, invite guests and decide whether it's a sleepover or just an evening party.

Three days before: Arrange pyjama sets, decorations and any personalised accessories.

One day before: Shop for snacks, prepare the drinks station and organise games.

On the day: Set up the room, arrange the food and keep the playlist ready.

The best thing about a pyjama party is that nobody has to worry about dressing to impress, booking a fancy venue or spending the entire evening posing for photographs. You get to be comfortable, a little silly and completely yourself around your favourite people.

So, send the group chat invitation, pick a pyjama theme and stock up on snacks. The dress code is officially, absolutely no real clothes.

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Pyjama party tips: FAQs What do you need for a pyjama party? Matching pyjama sets, comfortable slippers, sleep masks, cosy cushions, fairy lights, snacks and drinks are a good starting point. You can also add games, a movie marathon and a beauty corner. Which celebrities have hosted pyjama or slumber parties? Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday with a pink-themed pyjama party. Simone Biles also hosted an elaborate slumber party, while Selena Gomez has celebrated Galentine's Day with a cosy pyjama-themed gathering. What should you wear to a pyjama party? You can wear matching cotton pyjama sets, satin night suits, printed co-ord sets or comfortable loungewear. Choose breathable fabrics and fun prints that suit the party theme. How do you plan a fun pyjama party at home? Choose a theme, invite your friends, arrange comfortable seating and prepare a snack station. Plan a few activities such as board games, karaoke, movie nights or DIY beauty sessions.

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