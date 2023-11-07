Hottest fashion trends for Diwali 2023: Sequins, pantsuits, embellished tunics, jewel tones and more

Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival, is fast approaching and it's time to get ready for the grandest and most dazzling celebration of the year. There is a lot to do during Diwali, from buying new outfits to decorating homes. And with fashion trends evolving all the time, it's important to choose your exquisite Diwali attire with modern trends in mind. Spreading happiness is the main objective of this festival of lights and there's no better way to do that than looking your best. To help you shine even brighter this Diwali, we have compiled a list of the hottest festive fashion trends for 2023. These trends will make you stand out whether you're celebrating Diwali with your family or at a fancy party. (Also read: Top jewellery trends for Diwali 2023: Regal emeralds, chunky studs, diamond statement necklaces and more )

Top Fashion Trends for Diwali 2023

Hottest fashion trends for Diwali 2023: Sequins, pantsuits, jewel tones and more(Instagram)

Shivani Aggarwal, Founder of ANI shared with HT Digital some latest trends in the ethnic wear that are dominating this festive season.

1. Embellished elegance

Diwali is the ideal time to embrace the glitz and glamour of embroidered western wear. Metallic embellishments, crystals and sequins are all the rage this season. Look for gowns and dresses with elaborate sequin and bead designs. Gold, silver and bronze metallic colours are very popular. You can steal the show at any Diwali party by wearing a beautifully embroidered gown or a shimmering shirt and skirt combination.

2. Sustainable silhouettes

Sustainability is the focus for 2023 and you can wear eco-friendly clothes for Diwali. If you are dressing in a Western style, choose eco-friendly fabrics such as hemp, bamboo or organic cotton. You can also embrace Khadi fabric by donning a stunning saree crafted from khadi like Kangana Ranaut. These materials not only feel comfortable but also show your commitment to a greener world. To suit your taste, eco-friendly dresses, blouses and skirts are available in a range of colours and styles.

3. Palazzo pants with embellished tunics

Palazzo pants are a great option for a Diwali ensemble as they are fashionable and comfortable. Wear them with bright, festive, embroidered tunics. The delicate embroidery on the tunics and the wide-leg pants create the ideal harmony between comfort and flair. You can look stunning by adding a bold pair of earrings as an accessory.

4. Power pant suits

To break away from the conventional Diwali outfit, consider a power pantsuit in bold colours like mustard yellow, electric blue or red. A well-fitted pantsuit can convey modernity and confidence. Make a strong yet stylish impression at any Diwali party by pairing it with bold accessories and a stylish pair of heels.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Pruthvi, Founder of Trazenie shared with HT Digital the five most popular fashion trends for Diwali 2023.

1. Sequins

This year, sequins will be part of the embellishment of a lot of garments. Detailed sequin embroidery adorns the pallus and borders of traditional sarees and lehengas, adding a glamorous touch. Contemporary ensembles like sequined blouses are a dramatic contrast to simple sarees. Elegant anarkalis and gowns are worn with sequined jackets and capes to combine traditional and modern fashions.

2. Velvets

Velvet makes a statement in many different ways. Rich embroidery adorns velvet anarkalis and sherwanis, perfect for elegant Diwali celebrations. The trend of combining Indian and Western fashion is becoming increasingly popular, with people wearing velvet gowns and draped garments. Velvet is also being embraced by men, as seen in their bandhgalas and Nehru jackets.

3. Cashmere

There are many different ways to drape cashmere stoles and shawls. Cashmere shawls are worn by women in an elegant way that wraps them in the softness of the material. For a stylish and cosy look, men wear cashmere stoles with traditional kurtas or bundis. Embroidered headbands and gloves are examples of cashmere accessories that add warmth to Diwali attire.

4. Jewel tones

The colour scheme for Diwali wear is dominated by jewel tones. There are several ways in which they are incorporated into ensembles. Jewel tones are the main colour scheme for sarees and lehengas with elaborate zari embroidery and silver and gold threadwork. Deep jewel tones are used in the design of men's traditional attire such as kurtas and sherwanis, which can feature contrasting or complementary embellishments. Accessories such as footwear, handbags and statement jewellery are also used to incorporate jewel tones into the overall ensemble.

