How did Shah Rukh Khan's insane 6-pack abs look so incredible in Om Shanti Om: Makeup artist reveals the process

Shah Rukh Khan's six-pack abs in Dard-E-Disco left many so impressed that it is still one of the highlights of Om Shanti Om. While the actor definitely worked hard to achieve that killer physique for the movie, several other technical elements made the final look in the song memorable.

Shah Rukh Khan worked incredibly hard to get 6-pack abs in Om Shanti Om.

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On May 23, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om, reminisced about the details that went into making the superstar's abs screen-ready.

Sharing the video, Namrata wrote in the caption, “Some sets stay with you forever. This one? Always will. The brief for Om Shanti Om was simple: Shah Rukh had already put in the work; my job was to make every single one of those abs look perfect on camera. Technical, meticulous, and honestly one of the most magical sets of my life. 26 years of being in the industry. This is a story I’ll never stop relishing.”

How Shah Rukh's abs looked so defined in Om Shanti Om

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with an old clip of Shah Rukh from the sets of Om Shanti Om talking about makeup artists like Namrata, who keep touching up his body with makeup to make the physique look more defined. Namrata then describes the technical process of using contouring and highlighting to emphasise his physique. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with an old clip of Shah Rukh from the sets of Om Shanti Om talking about makeup artists like Namrata, who keep touching up his body with makeup to make the physique look more defined. Namrata then describes the technical process of using contouring and highlighting to emphasise his physique. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the makeup artist, while the task required intense focus on body makeup, the experience was both humorous and awkward, thanks to Farah's playful comments during production. Ultimately, she notes how the collaborative effort required behind-the-scenes ultimately creates a flawless look on screen.

“So, I was doing the prosthetics for Om Shanti Om. I received a call from Farah, saying that, 'We are doing this really lovely song where Shah Rukh needs to be fully flaunting his abs and all that.' So, she asked, 'What can we do?',” Namrata recalled sharing her experience of working on the film.

She added, “Shah Rukh had already worked really, really hard on his body. And my job was to enhance it—to ensure that those abs looked absolutely perfect.” Sharing the details that went into making the six-pack pop, she revealed, “It was a very technical process. It involved a lot of shading, contouring, and highlighting in key areas to ensure that every muscle stood out sharply.”

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"All that hard work really came to the forefront. Honestly, it was a lot of fun, but it was also quite embarrassing, because every single time I would touch his abs, Farah would scream over the microphone, 'Stop feeling up Shah Rukh!' It was truly embarrassing, yet I cherished every single moment of that time in my life, because it was absolutely magical and incredibly fun," she added.

About Namrata Soni

Namrata Soni is a renowned makeup artist who has reached audiences in a range of mediums, from magazine covers to feature films and Ad films. Apart from movies, she also works with celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rani Mukerji, and even Natasha Poonawalla.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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