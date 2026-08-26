How to choose the right suit for your body type: Know best fits, colours for men and fabrics for 3 body types

For menswear, a well-tailored suit effortlessly lends a suave and polished appearance. But much of its impact hinges on the fit, and the same suit will not flatter every body shape in the same way. So, what should men consider when choosing a suit for their build?ALSO READ: Men's fashion: Comfortable fabric to understated colour palette, know the new rules of luxury menswear

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An expert weighed in on how a tailored suit should fit different body shapes. Salesh Grover, business head at OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd - Corneliani), told HT Lifestyle that finding the right suit remains a major challenge because shoppers generally focus on the size label rather than figuring out if the cut complements their body shape.

“Ready-to-wear suits are available in standard measurements, but very few people have proportions that perfectly align with them. Two men may wear the same jacket size, but differences in shoulder width, torso length, posture, or leg proportions mean the same suit can look entirely different on each of them,” he said.

So size alone cannot give you the full picture of how well a suit is supposed to fit you. You need to understand your true body proportions to be able to figure out if your suit will genuinely flatter.

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What are some common mistakes shoppers make?

{{^usCountry}} Here are some signs that Grover listed that clearly capture what shoppers may do wrong: Going only by size label: Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions.

Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions. Size label may cause uneven fittings: A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs.

A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs. Going by trends: Choosing a suit based on current trends rather than what complements one's physique. Slim-fit, oversized, or relaxed silhouettes may be fashionable, but they don't flatter every body type equally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some signs that Grover listed that clearly capture what shoppers may do wrong: Going only by size label: Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions.

Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions. Size label may cause uneven fittings: A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs.

A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs. Going by trends: Choosing a suit based on current trends rather than what complements one's physique. Slim-fit, oversized, or relaxed silhouettes may be fashionable, but they don't flatter every body type equally. {{/usCountry}}

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The expert recommended choosing tailoring that complements your natural proportions rather than simply following trends. This means understanding your body shape first, as it makes it easier to select the right cut, colour and details to enhance your overall appearance.

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Grover shared these insights for choosing the right suit based on body type:

1. Lean or slim build:

Men with a lean frame often benefit from suits that add structure and dimension.

A slim-fit or modern-fit suit with lightly padded shoulders helps create a more balanced silhouette without looking oversized.

Textured fabrics such as tweed, hopsack, or subtle checks can add visual depth, while lighter shades like light grey, beige, muted blue, and softer earth tones create the impression of a fuller frame.

Double-breasted jackets also work well as they naturally add width to the chest.

Lean body shapes benefit from a modern-fit, double-breasted style, while athletic body shapes can go for a tailored. Broader shapes can go for a two-button structured suit.

2. Athletic or V-shaped build:

Broad shoulders paired with a narrower waist are naturally complemented by well-structured suits that follow the body's shape without feeling restrictive.

A tailored or modern-fit suit with slight waist suppression highlights the physique while maintaining comfort.

Classic colours such as navy, charcoal, and deep blue enhance the sharpness of the silhouette, while solid fabrics or understated patterns keep the look refined.

Single-breasted jackets with medium-width lapels offer a timeless and well-balanced appearance.

3. Broader or fuller build:

The goal for broader body types is to create clean, uninterrupted lines without adding unnecessary volume.

Single-breasted suits with two-button closures and structured shoulders provide a streamlined look, while straight-cut trousers offer both comfort and balance.

Darker shades such as charcoal, navy, deep grey, or rich brown create a leaner visual effect, and subtle pinstripes or fine textures help elongate the frame.

It's best to avoid oversized fits or bold patterns, as these can make the silhouette appear bulkier than it is.

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The parting advice from the expert is that when you choose the suit, look at the occasion you are dressing for, along with physique and personality. When you carefully choose the fit, fabric, colour and construction, then the style works in your favour.