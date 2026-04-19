How to clean your sneakers at home to make them last twice as long
Keep your sneakers looking fresh with simple cleaning steps, smart material care, and easy habits that help them last longer and wear better.
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Helios On-The-Go Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning Kit | Advanced Cleaning Solution, Multipurpose Brush, Microfiber Towel & 4 Sneaker Wipes | Portable Compact Shoe Cleaner for Sneakers, Leather, Suede & Fabric
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SHOEGR Instant Duo Shoe Cleaning Kit | 2×150ml Shoe Cleaning Foam & All-Purpose Shoe Cleaner Brush | White Shoes Cleaning Kit | Sneaker Cleaner Foam Spray for Sneakers & Sports Shoes
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Helios Sports & Sneaker Cleaner Kit 150 ml | Shoe Cleaner Kit | Sports Shoes Sneakers and canvas I Stain Remover Shoe ShampooI 150 ML - Pack Of 1
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SNEAKARE Quick Shoe Cleaning Kit | Contains 150ml Foam Shoe Cleaner & 1 Medium Shoes Brush | Sneaker Cleaning Kit | Suitable for Sneakers, Nubuck, Leather, Suede & Sport Shoes
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SHOEGR Ultimate Shoe Cleaning Kit for Sneaker, Nubuck, Canvas, Knit, Trainers & Suede | Multi-Material Care Set with Premium Solution, Deep Clean Brushes, Microfiber Towel
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DINEDUST Quick Shoe Cleaning Kit - 150ml Shoe Foam Cleaner & Medium Bristle Brush | Sneaker, Sports & Canvas Shoe Stain Remover Foam Spray | White Shoe Cleaner Kit (Shoes Cleaner Foam + Brush)
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TCCO Natural Sneaker & Shoe Cleaner Wipes - 1 Packs of 80 - Portable Sneakers Cleaner Shoe Wipes Quickly Remove Dirt & Stains - These Disposable Shoe Cleaning Wipes Can Be Used On Footwear
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Cherry Blossom Sports Shoe Cleaner With Free Brush - 75Ml | Cleans All Non-Leather Shoes In Minutes, White
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You know that feeling. You open a new pair of sneakers, and suddenly your entire mood is happier and brighter. They are clean, crisp, and honestly a little too good for the real world. Then it happens. The first scuff or dirt mark, and that heartbreak is real. I once wore a pair of white sneakers on a trip and spent my whole time at the airport cleaning them every few minutes with a tissue. And I was told by many people that I was not alone in the madness!
Cleaning your sneakers is not just about keeping them pretty. It is about making sure they last and age well. A little care goes a long way. Do it right, and you avoid disasters like weird stains or soles that turn yellow for no good reason. Think of this as basic upkeep for something you actually spent money on.
Start by getting your sneaker cleaning kit sorted
Before you touch your sneakers, gather your tools. This is not the time to improvise.
What you need
- Soft brush for uppers
- Stiff brush for soles
- Microfibre cloths for wiping
- A bowl of lukewarm water
Cleaning solution
- Mild dish soap works perfectly fine
- Got fancy leather sneakers? Use a proper cleaner
What to bin immediately
- Wire brushes
- Bleach or anything harsh
If it feels aggressive, skip it. Your sneakers are not a bathroom floor.
1. Helios On-The-Go Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning Kit
Prepping your shoes for a deep clean
Most people skip this bit and then wonder why their sneakers still look dirty.
- Take the laces off. Always. Dirt hides in those tiny corners near the tongue and eyelets.
- Now, do a dry brush. Yes, before water. Knock off all the loose dust and mud first. If you add water too soon, you are just pushing dirt deeper in.
- Check the soles. Use a toothpick or stiff brush to dig out stones stuck in the grooves. It is oddly satisfying and makes cleaning easier.
Cleaning your shoes
Laces first
Soak them in soapy water. Let them sit, then rub gently. Or toss them in a mesh bag and let the washing machine do its thing.
Midsole care{{/usCountry}}
Soak them in soapy water. Let them sit, then rub gently. Or toss them in a mesh bag and let the washing machine do its thing.
Midsole care{{/usCountry}}
The dirtiest part, always. Use a stiff brush and work in small circles. Take your time here. Clean midsoles can make even old sneakers look decent.
Upper care{{/usCountry}}
The dirtiest part, always. Use a stiff brush and work in small circles. Take your time here. Clean midsoles can make even old sneakers look decent.
Upper care{{/usCountry}}
Go easy. No aggressive scrubbing. Use a dab and lift approach. Lightly apply, then lift the dirt away. Keeps colours intact and fabric happy.
Insole cleaning{{/usCountry}}
Go easy. No aggressive scrubbing. Use a dab and lift approach. Lightly apply, then lift the dirt away. Keeps colours intact and fabric happy.
Insole cleaning{{/usCountry}}
Do not soak it. Ever. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth. If things smell a bit off, sprinkle some baking soda and leave it overnight.{{/usCountry}}
Do not soak it. Ever. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth. If things smell a bit off, sprinkle some baking soda and leave it overnight.{{/usCountry}}
This part is less about speed and more about not ruining your sneakers.{{/usCountry}}
This part is less about speed and more about not ruining your sneakers.{{/usCountry}}
2. SHOEGR Ultimate Shoe Cleaning Kit for Sneaker, Nubuck, Canva...
Know what you’re cleaning{{/usCountry}}
Know what you’re cleaning{{/usCountry}}
|Material
|How to Clean
|What to Keep in Mind
|Leather
|Wipe with a damp cloth and mild soap
|Easy to clean but needs conditioning after. Too much water can dry it out and cause cracks
|Mesh or knit
|Use a soft brush with light pressure
|Be gentle to avoid pulling threads. Always air dry to help retain shape
|Suede or nubuck
|Use a suede eraser and a specialised brush
|Keep water away. Brush after cleaning to bring back the soft texture.
Drying your sneakers without rushing
- Skip heat completely. No dryers, no radiators, no shortcuts
- Stuff sneakers with white paper towels or use shoe trees to hold shape
- Let them air dry naturally in a cool, shaded spot
- Keep them away from direct sunlight to avoid yellowing
- Give them time. Rushing this step can undo all your effort.
You can finish off with a stain repellent on dry shoes. This might look like a task, and you can always skip and pay for expensive dry cleaning. But trust me, I have tried it all, and the love you can give your sneaker will never match the hurried indifference of a dry cleaner. Next time, just use a sneaker cleaning tool kit to make things simpler to source and use.
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