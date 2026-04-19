How to clean your sneakers at home to make them last twice as long

You know that feeling. You open a new pair of sneakers, and suddenly your entire mood is happier and brighter. They are clean, crisp, and honestly a little too good for the real world. Then it happens. The first scuff or dirt mark, and that heartbreak is real. I once wore a pair of white sneakers on a trip and spent my whole time at the airport cleaning them every few minutes with a tissue. And I was told by many people that I was not alone in the madness!

Showing an easy home setup for a proper sneaker care routine(Pexels.com)

Cleaning your sneakers is not just about keeping them pretty. It is about making sure they last and age well. A little care goes a long way. Do it right, and you avoid disasters like weird stains or soles that turn yellow for no good reason. Think of this as basic upkeep for something you actually spent money on.

Start by getting your sneaker cleaning kit sorted

Before you touch your sneakers, gather your tools. This is not the time to improvise.

What you need

Soft brush for uppers

Stiff brush for soles

Microfibre cloths for wiping

A bowl of lukewarm water

Cleaning solution

Mild dish soap works perfectly fine

Got fancy leather sneakers? Use a proper cleaner

What to bin immediately

Wire brushes

Bleach or anything harsh

If it feels aggressive, skip it. Your sneakers are not a bathroom floor.

1. Helios On-The-Go Shoe & Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Prepping your shoes for a deep clean

Most people skip this bit and then wonder why their sneakers still look dirty.

Take the laces off. Always. Dirt hides in those tiny corners near the tongue and eyelets.

Now, do a dry brush. Yes, before water. Knock off all the loose dust and mud first. If you add water too soon, you are just pushing dirt deeper in.

Check the soles. Use a toothpick or stiff brush to dig out stones stuck in the grooves. It is oddly satisfying and makes cleaning easier.

Cleaning your shoes

Laces first

{{^usCountry}} Soak them in soapy water. Let them sit, then rub gently. Or toss them in a mesh bag and let the washing machine do its thing. Midsole care {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soak them in soapy water. Let them sit, then rub gently. Or toss them in a mesh bag and let the washing machine do its thing. Midsole care {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The dirtiest part, always. Use a stiff brush and work in small circles. Take your time here. Clean midsoles can make even old sneakers look decent. Upper care {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dirtiest part, always. Use a stiff brush and work in small circles. Take your time here. Clean midsoles can make even old sneakers look decent. Upper care {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Go easy. No aggressive scrubbing. Use a dab and lift approach. Lightly apply, then lift the dirt away. Keeps colours intact and fabric happy. Insole cleaning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Go easy. No aggressive scrubbing. Use a dab and lift approach. Lightly apply, then lift the dirt away. Keeps colours intact and fabric happy. Insole cleaning {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Do not soak it. Ever. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth. If things smell a bit off, sprinkle some baking soda and leave it overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do not soak it. Ever. Just wipe it down with a damp cloth. If things smell a bit off, sprinkle some baking soda and leave it overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This part is less about speed and more about not ruining your sneakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This part is less about speed and more about not ruining your sneakers. {{/usCountry}}

2. SHOEGR Ultimate Shoe Cleaning Kit for Sneaker, Nubuck, Canva...

{{^usCountry}} Know what you’re cleaning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Know what you’re cleaning {{/usCountry}}

Material How to Clean What to Keep in Mind Leather Wipe with a damp cloth and mild soap Easy to clean but needs conditioning after. Too much water can dry it out and cause cracks Mesh or knit Use a soft brush with light pressure Be gentle to avoid pulling threads. Always air dry to help retain shape Suede or nubuck Use a suede eraser and a specialised brush Keep water away. Brush after cleaning to bring back the soft texture.

Drying your sneakers without rushing

Skip heat completely. No dryers, no radiators, no shortcuts

Stuff sneakers with white paper towels or use shoe trees to hold shape

Let them air dry naturally in a cool, shaded spot

Keep them away from direct sunlight to avoid yellowing

Give them time. Rushing this step can undo all your effort.

You can finish off with a stain repellent on dry shoes. This might look like a task, and you can always skip and pay for expensive dry cleaning. But trust me, I have tried it all, and the love you can give your sneaker will never match the hurried indifference of a dry cleaner. Next time, just use a sneaker cleaning tool kit to make things simpler to source and use.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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