How to prevent makeup from melting on humid days: Expert tips to keep in mind

Hot summer days make it difficult to keep your makeup looking fresh and crisp all day long. And we know at some point in our lives, we all have experienced our mascara or eyeliner melting down to our cheekbones. That's exactly when it becomes embarrassing! Sweat, oil, and moisture in the air can cause foundation to slide, eyeliner to smudge, and lipstick to fade.

Expert tips on how to prevent your makeup from melting in summer (AI-Generated)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

But with the right makeup technique and tips, you can actually prevent your makeup from melting and ruining your day. It starts with choosing the right makeup products that would help your makeup to stay put throughout the sweltering summer day.

Global Skincare and Beauty Expert, Nipun Kapur Sohal, tells HT Shop Now, “To monsoon-proof your makeup, start with an 8-to-10-hour long-wear foundation and powder”. She says, the ultimate secret to surviving high humidity is layering your sprays using a 'sandwich' method.

To help your makeup stay in place and resist sweat, she recommends setting it with a light layer of setting powder followed by a fixing spray. Alternatively, after applying your blush and bronzer, lock everything in with a setting spray for a fresh, long-lasting finish.

“Fixing sprays contain ingredients that actually adhere makeup to the skin for sweat-proof longevity, whereas setting sprays simply blend the liquid and powder layers for a seamless finish”, she says.

Expert tips to keep in mind

Here are some tips to keep in mind while preparing your skin for the summer makeup. These tips will ensure your makeup stays fresh and put together even on sultry summer days.

1. Start with clean skin

Always begin your makeup routine with freshly cleansed skin. During summer, excess oil, sweat, and dirt can build up quickly, making makeup more likely to slide off or appear patchy. Washing your face removes impurities and creates a smooth base for skincare and makeup products to adhere to. Follow with a gentle toner if needed to balance the skin. Clean skin not only helps makeup last longer throughout the day but also prevents clogged pores and unwanted breakouts.

2. Use a lightweight moisturiser

Hydration is essential even in hot weather, but heavy creams can make skin feel greasy and cause makeup to melt faster. Opt for a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturiser that provides enough hydration without leaving a thick residue. Well-moisturised skin helps makeup apply more evenly and prevents dry patches that can make products look uneven. Choose oil-free or gel-based formulas if you have oily or combination skin. A light moisturiser keeps your complexion fresh, comfortable, and ready for long-lasting makeup.

3. Never skip primer

Primer acts as a barrier between your skin and makeup, helping products stay in place despite heat and humidity. It smooths the skin’s texture, minimises the appearance of pores, and controls excess oil throughout the day. Applying primer before foundation creates a more even surface and improves makeup longevity. Different primers target specific concerns such as shine, dryness, or redness. Taking a minute to apply primer can significantly reduce smudging, creasing, and fading, keeping your makeup looking fresh for hours.

4. Choose long-wear products

Summer is the perfect time to switch to long-wear or transfer-resistant makeup formulas. These products are specifically designed to withstand heat, humidity, sweat, and daily activities without breaking down quickly. Long-lasting foundations, concealers, blushes, and lip products help maintain a polished appearance throughout the day. They often require fewer touch-ups and provide better resistance against fading or smudging. Investing in long-wear formulas ensures your makeup stays intact and vibrant, even during outdoor events or particularly hot weather.

5. Go easy on the foundation

Applying thick layers of foundation in summer can make makeup feel heavy and increase the chances of it melting or separating. Instead, use a light layer and build coverage only where needed. Lightweight foundations, skin tints, or tinted moisturisers offer a more natural finish while allowing the skin to breathe. Spot-concealing areas that need extra coverage can also reduce product buildup. Less foundation means less product breaking down in the heat, resulting in a fresher and more comfortable look.

6. Set makeup with setting powder

A light dusting of setting powder helps absorb excess oil and locks cream or liquid products in place. Focus on areas that tend to become shiny, such as the forehead, nose, and chin. Using too much powder can make makeup appear cakey, so apply it sparingly with a fluffy brush. Setting powder helps prevent foundation from slipping and reduces unwanted shine throughout the day. It creates a soft, matte finish that keeps makeup looking neat, especially during hot and humid summer conditions.

7. Lock everything with setting spray

Setting spray is the final step that helps seal your makeup and improve its staying power. A few spritzes create a lightweight protective layer that helps prevent makeup from fading, melting, or transferring throughout the day. Many setting sprays also offer oil control or a refreshing cooling effect, making them ideal for summer. Hold the bottle at arm’s length and mist evenly across your face. This simple step helps all your makeup products blend and stay looking fresh for longer.

8. Carry blotting papers

Blotting papers are a summer makeup essential because they quickly absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup. Instead of repeatedly applying more powder, which can lead to a heavy or cakey appearance, gently press a blotting sheet onto shiny areas to remove grease and refresh your complexion. They are compact, convenient, and easy to carry in any handbag. Using blotting papers throughout the day helps maintain a matte finish, reduces shine, and keeps your makeup looking polished and fresh.

Final Thoughts

Humidity doesn't have to ruin your makeup. By properly preparing your skin, choosing the right products, and using simple touch-up tricks, you can enjoy fresh, flawless makeup for hours. A lightweight routine, combined with waterproof and long-wear products, is the key to beating the heat and staying confident all day long.

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