How to wear wigs and hair toppers like a pro: Styling tips and techniques

Wigs and hair toppers are great accessories that can enhance your look and boost your confidence. They come in a variety of styles, colours, and materials, making it easy to find the perfect match for your hair and personality. Styling wigs and hair toppers can be a fun and exciting way to experiment with different looks without committing to a drastic haircut or colour change. However, wearing wigs and hair toppers requires some skill and knowledge to achieve a natural and stylish look. Whether you're a first-time wig wearer or a seasoned pro, these tips will help you achieve a flawless and natural look that will leave you feeling confident and beautiful. (Also read: Unsustainable hair accessories you should stop using and their sustainable alternatives )

Style tips for wigs and hair toppers:

Richa Grover, Co-Founder, 1 Hair Stop, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips and tricks to help you style your wig or hair topper like a pro.

1. Choose the right wig or hair topper

The first and most important thing is to invest in a good quality wig or hair topper. Wigs and toppers made from human hair look more natural and blend well with your hair, making them easy to style. Before you make a choice, consider the length, colour, and texture of the wig to ensure that it complements your features and personal style.

2. Start with clean, dry hair

Before you start styling, it’s important to ensure that your natural hair is dry and styled before putting on your wig or hair topper. This will prevent any frizz or bumps from showing through the wig.

3. Invest in high-quality styling tools

A good set of styling tools can make all the difference when it comes to achieving the perfect look. Make sure to have a high-quality wig brush, a wide-tooth comb, and a heat-styling tool if necessary.

4. Experiment with different parting styles

The part of your wig or hair topper can make a big difference in the way it looks. Try different parting styles to see what suits your face shape and personal style best.

5. Use styling products sparingly

Using excess products can weigh down your wig or hair topper and make it look greasy. Use styling products sparingly and only where necessary.

6. Don’t be afraid to trim or shape your wig or hair topper

If your wig or hair topper is too long or needs a little shaping, don’t be afraid to pick up the scissors. Use sharp scissors, pre-decide the style, and take it slow.

7. Use heat-styling tools with caution

If you need to use a heat-styling tool, make sure to use a low heat setting and protect your wig or hair topper with a heat-protectant spray.

8. Experiment with different accessories

Adding accessories like headbands, scarves, or clips can be a fun way to change your look and make your wig or hair topper feel more like your natural hair.

9. Take care of your wig or hair topper

Proper care and maintenance can extend the life of your wig or hair topper and keep it looking great. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s care instructions and store your wig or hair topper properly when not in use.

10. Have fun

Styling wigs and hair toppers is all about having fun and experimenting with different looks. Don’t be afraid to try something new and see what works for you.