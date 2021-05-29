Huma Qureshi is the queen of quirky prints in 23k indigo mini kaftan dress

Huma Qureshi has lately been nailing a lot of looks. The actor who is busy promoting her recently released web series, has been slaying in all styles. From funky athleisure to boho-chic vibe, figure-flaunting dresses and power suits, you will see the actor wearing it all. The stunner recently showed us how she goes about a difficult print and makes it work for herself.

During one of the promotional events organised for her web series Maharani, Huma wore a marvellous indigo dress. The blue mini dress was adorned with tile print. The number had overlapping detail on the front along with Over The Top baggy sleeves that are a feature of kaftans and made it comfy at the same time. The lower half of the dress had a bodycon vibe flaunting Huma's enviable curves.

Huma styled the outfit with a pair of silver statement-making heels, a pair of stunning earrings and imparted a fierce vibe with her glam. The actor's makeup included blue geometric eyeshadow which was teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She topped it off by leaving her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down.

Coming back to the outfit. If you also like the indigo kaftan dress and would want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. It is by the designer Nikita Mhaisalkar and will cost you ₹22,500.

The dress is worth ₹22,500.(nikitamhaisalkar.com)

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Sony LIV web series Maharani. She was also a part of the recently released Hollywood film Army Of The Dead which was directed by Zack Snyder. Her upcoming projects include Valimai and Bell Bottom in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

