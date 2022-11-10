Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Monica O My Darling star Huma Qureshi stuns in gorgeous bodycon dress, don't miss Rahul Khanna's comment on the pics

Monica O My Darling star Huma Qureshi stuns in gorgeous bodycon dress, don't miss Rahul Khanna's comment on the pics

Actor Huma Qureshi slipped into a tangerine bodycon midi dress to promote her upcoming film Monica O My Darling. Rahul Khanna's comment on her photos will leave you in splits. Check it out inside.

Actor Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Monica O My Darling. Amid the packed schedules, Huma is still managing to serve voguish sartorial moments dressed in chic ensembles. The star's latest promotional photoshoot in a tangerine-coloured ribbed bodycon dress backs our statement. The star dropped fall weather style inspiration with the glamorous look and even garnered compliments from her fans on social media. However, Rahul Khanna's hilarious comment stole the show.

Huma Qureshi looks stunning in a tangerine bodycon dress

On Thursday, Huma Qureshi dropped pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Monica O My Darling...out tomorrow on Netflix." Huma slipped into a stylish tangerine-coloured bodycon midi dress for the photos. She also wore the ensemble - which is from the shelves of the clothing label Rumer - to promote her film Monica O My Darling. It is a perfect pick for the fall season or even winter. You can style it for the colder weather by donning a trench coat and boots to complete the look. Check out Huma's pictures below for some fall styling inspiration. (Also Read | Huma Qureshi in thigh-high slit dress strikes a sultry pose in a garden for new pic, Farah Khan says 'Kyaaa baat')

What did Rahul Khanna comment on Huma's post?

After Huma shared the pictures, her followers liked the post and flooded the comments section with compliments. While many wrote "gorgeous", others posted fire and heart emojis. However, Rahul Khanna dropped a funny comment. "Wrapped in foil for freshness," he wrote, to which Huma replied, "Rahul Khanna, imagine an [orange] in aluminium foil."

Meanwhile, Huma's tangerine ensemble comes with ribbed detail. It features a round neckline, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, cut-outs on the midriff, a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's curves, and a midi hem length.

Huma accessorised the bodycon dress with gold-toned pieces, including hoop earrings, statement rings, and strappy block heels. Lastly, a half-tied messy ponytail, coral pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, darkened brows and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

What do you think of this look?

huma qureshi rahul khanna lifestyle bodycon dress fashion trends
