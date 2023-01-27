Huma Qureshi's all-black ensemble is the perfect TGIF mood

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – from acing a casual look for a day out with friends, to showing us how to give a twist to a formalwear and look like a boss lady, to slay festive evenings in an ethnic ensemble. huma's fashion diaries are varied and are often referred to by her fans to upgrade their respective fashion games. Huma's Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Huma's sartorial sense of fashion reflects in every look that she shares on her social media handles, and makes her fans drool.

Huma, a day back, shared a fresh set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us all kinds of fashion goals to refer to for the upcoming weekend. Embracing winter and the chill, Huma gave a twist to regular casual ensembles and added winter vibes to it. The actor, for the photoshoot, picked an all-black ensemble and looked perfect. Huma decked up in a short black dress featuring a closed neckline. She further layered it with a long blazer featuring lapel collars and full sleeves. Huma added more oomph to her look in black silk stockings. Against a rugged backdrop, Huma posed for the pictures in this ensemble and looked like a diva. Take a look at her pictures here:

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in black ear studs, a statement black finger ring, and classic black stilettos. "Repeat,” Huma captioned her pictures. In no time, Huma's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Huma's friend and colleague from the film industry Patralekhaa commented with black heart emoticons, while Rasika Dugal wrote, "Gorgeous,” and added a red heart emoticon. Huma wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Huma aced the look to perfection.

