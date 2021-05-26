Huma Qureshi’s red shirt dress with thigh-high slit is a hot summer favourite

Casting her magic in glam boss avatar at the promotions of Maharani, actor Huma Qureshi flaunted a red cotton satin shirt dress with thigh-high slit which has instantly become our hot summer favourite. The actor has been grabbing headlines recently for her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s Army of The Dead that was released globally on Netflix and in selected US theatres and her fashion game in the pictures currently flooding the Internet is sorting our style woes this summer.

Embracing playfulness and tranquility at Maharani promotions, Huma donned a sizzling red cotton satin shirt dress with a back cutout and a thigh-high slit and we can’t help but take fashion cues to slay the resort look in casual and chic style this summer. The pictures feature the diva amping up the hotness quotient in the ruby dress that was designed to be fitted till the under bust and A line at the bottom.

It came with a collar ending in a V-neckline and cross placket on the torso with in seam side pockets. A square placket slit and an overlap back cut out added to the oomph factor.

The red shirt dress gathered elbow sleeve with an inverted box pleat detail at the hem and cups inside with a concealed side zipper. Pulling back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to let her sultry ensemble do the maximum talking, Huma accessorised her look with a pair of eclectic and bohemian blue earrings and a black-stoned finger ring from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave.

Completing her attire with a pair of nude heels, Huma amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Keeping it comfy and fun, Huma struck elegant poses for the camera and the Internet was on fire while the fashion police were on frenzy.

The ruby dress is credited to Indian fashion label Zwaan by Tanvi Sawlani that boasts of bright hues with minimalistic and feminine aesthetics and timeless occasion wear for the contemporary woman with a sense of luxury and sophistication branching into resort and pret wear. The red shirt dress originally costs ₹10,800 on the designer website.

Huma Qureshi's ruby dress from Zwaan by Tanvi Sawlani (zwaan.in)

Huma Qureshi was styled by celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When and fashion assistant Tapaswini Dalai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter