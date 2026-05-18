Huma Qureshi serves her most glamorous Cannes look yet in bold black velvet gown, says ‘catch me if you Cannes’

Huma Qureshi is serving one striking fashion moment after another at Cannes Film Festival 2026. After turning heads in a stunning Banarasi saree earlier, the actor switched gears on Day 3 and embraced timeless glamour in an elegant black gown.

Huma Qureshi stuns in elegant black gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026.(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

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On May 17, Huma took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her latest Cannes appearance. Dressed in a sophisticated black ensemble, she exuded old-Hollywood charm with a modern edge. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Catch me if you Cannes! The beauty of cinema is that it allows stories from everywhere to belong everywhere. Honoured to celebrate that spirit at Cannes.” (Also read: Huma Qureshi’s first Cannes 2026 appearance swaps dramatic gowns for a sophisticated black power suit and luxe diamonds )

Huma Qureshi shines in elegant black gown

For the evening, Huma chose a custom creation by Eman Alajlan. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a structured velvet bodice that hugged her frame beautifully. The fitted silhouette gradually flowed into a voluminous sheer skirt featuring delicate textured detailing and subtle floral accents. The combination of rich velvet and airy sheer fabric created a beautiful contrast, making the outfit feel both powerful and romantic at the same time.

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{{^usCountry}} The gown’s dramatic silhouette was elevated further with carefully curated accessories. Huma paired the look with sleek heels from Jimmy Choo, adding a polished finish to the ensemble. She accessorised minimally with sparkling jewellery pieces from Ghafari and statement earrings from Proffini, which added just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the gown. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gown’s dramatic silhouette was elevated further with carefully curated accessories. Huma paired the look with sleek heels from Jimmy Choo, adding a polished finish to the ensemble. She accessorised minimally with sparkling jewellery pieces from Ghafari and statement earrings from Proffini, which added just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the gown. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the overall fashion moment leaned into understated glamour with a modern edge. Rather than opting for excessive layering or dramatic accessories, the styling allowed the silhouette and craftsmanship of the gown to take centre stage.

Her beauty look perfectly complemented the sophisticated outfit. With makeup by Mira Makeup, Huma opted for luminous, soft glam featuring glowing skin, bronzed cheeks, subtle contouring, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and glossy nude lips. A touch of highlighter added radiance to her sun-kissed look, while her softly curled side-parted hair framed her face beautifully, adding vintage-inspired elegance. Neutral manicured nails by Itssoezi completed the polished appearance.

Huma Qureshi’s Cannes journey

Huma Qureshi’s association with the Cannes Film Festival began in 2012, when her critically acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the prestigious Directors’ Fortnight section. Over the years, the actor has become a familiar face at the festival, returning to the Cannes red carpet in 2018 and 2019 with a series of striking fashion moments.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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