fashion

Huma Qureshi turned into a gypsy princess for promoting her upcoming Mithya. She cut a sultry silhouette in a bralette and kaftan worth ₹55k.
Huma Qureshi turns gypsy princess in 55k bralette and kaftan for Mithya promotions: Check out pics
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Mithya. She kickstarted the countdown to its release by serving back-to-back sizzling looks for the promotions. And today, the star turned into a jaw-dropping gypsy princess wearing a chic lilac coloured bralette and kaftan dress for promoting the series.

Huma cut a sultry silhouette and embodied gypsy vibes in her promotional look. The star shared the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption, "Gypsy Princess in the house for #Mithya promotions." Her ensemble is from the shelves of a clothing label called Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. If you wish to include the kaftan and bralette in your wardrobe, keep scrolling to find the details.

But first, here's a look at Huma's photos:

Keen on adding Huma's look to your collection? Well, it is available on Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's website. It is a perfect ensemble for when you want to chill on the beach, attend a poolside party or add Bohemian vibes to your closet. 

The Lilac Bralette.  (nikitamhaisalkar.com)
The bralette will cost you 20,500. As for the kaftan, it is called the Lilac Floss Print Kaftan and is worth 34,500. The set will cost you 55,000.

The Lilac Floss Print Kaftan.  (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

Coming to the design details of Huma's look, the lilac bralette features a plunging neckline, hand-embroidered thread patterns, metallic sequinned embellishments, and a backless detail. The embroidery done in different hues of lilac added a dreamy touch to her look.

Huma Qureshi embraces gypsy vibes. 

Huma teamed the bralette with a kaftan replete with floss printing technique done in different shades of lilac. It also features a plunging neck detail for flaunting the bralette, risqué side slits, full sleeves with gathered cuffs, and an ankle-grazing hem length.

Huma Qureshi's stuns in a soft glam look. 

Huma styled the bohemian look with pink lips, dewy make-up, statement hoop earrings, multiple rings, peep-toe embellished silver sandals, open tresses with curled ends and a messy fringe.

Meanwhile, Mithya will premiere on Zee5 on February 11. Huma also has Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Valimai in the pipeline.

