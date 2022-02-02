Huma Qureshi turns gypsy princess in 55k bralette and kaftan for Mithya promotions: Check out pics

Actor Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Mithya. She kickstarted the countdown to its release by serving back-to-back sizzling looks for the promotions. And today, the star turned into a jaw-dropping gypsy princess wearing a chic lilac coloured bralette and kaftan dress for promoting the series.

Huma cut a sultry silhouette and embodied gypsy vibes in her promotional look. The star shared the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption, "Gypsy Princess in the house for #Mithya promotions." Her ensemble is from the shelves of a clothing label called Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. If you wish to include the kaftan and bralette in your wardrobe, keep scrolling to find the details.

But first, here's a look at Huma's photos:

Keen on adding Huma's look to your collection? Well, it is available on Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's website. It is a perfect ensemble for when you want to chill on the beach, attend a poolside party or add Bohemian vibes to your closet.

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi begins day with Yoga's Chakrasana, Shikhar Dhawan reacts

The Lilac Bralette. (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

The bralette will cost you ₹20,500. As for the kaftan, it is called the Lilac Floss Print Kaftan and is worth ₹34,500. The set will cost you ₹55,000.

The Lilac Floss Print Kaftan. (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

Coming to the design details of Huma's look, the lilac bralette features a plunging neckline, hand-embroidered thread patterns, metallic sequinned embellishments, and a backless detail. The embroidery done in different hues of lilac added a dreamy touch to her look.

Huma Qureshi embraces gypsy vibes.

Huma teamed the bralette with a kaftan replete with floss printing technique done in different shades of lilac. It also features a plunging neck detail for flaunting the bralette, risqué side slits, full sleeves with gathered cuffs, and an ankle-grazing hem length.

Huma Qureshi's stuns in a soft glam look.

Huma styled the bohemian look with pink lips, dewy make-up, statement hoop earrings, multiple rings, peep-toe embellished silver sandals, open tresses with curled ends and a messy fringe.

Meanwhile, Mithya will premiere on Zee5 on February 11. Huma also has Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Valimai in the pipeline.

