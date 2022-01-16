Huma Qureshi begins day with Yoga's Chakrasana to be stronger one day at a time, Shikhar Dhawan reacts

Yoga a day can keep you healthy and fit. Even actor Huma Qureshi believes so. The actor took to Instagram to reveal that she is slowly and steadily achieving the more powerful version of herself by practising one yoga asana every day. The star gave a glimpse of her early-morning weekend workout routine, and it will inspire you to hit the yoga mat.

Huma posted pictures of herself doing a back-bending yoga asana on an open terrace and talked about how she is moving towards achieving a stronger version of herself. She captioned the post, "Slow and Steady...One day at a time towards a stronger ME! #yoga #mat #posture #fitnessmotivation."

The photo shows Huma, dressed in a dark blue printed midriff-flaunting sports bra and workout tights, doing Yoga's Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana. To do this heart-opening asana, the actor placed her hands right above her shoulders to lift the upper body, legs and pelvic off the mat. She formed an inverted U shape with her body by doing the asana.

After Huma shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also commented on it and wrote, "Great going." Another user wrote, "So inspiring." See some other reactions:

Chakrasana Benefits:

If you are inspired to include Chakrasana in your yoga routine after watching Huma's post, here are a few reasons why you should definitely do it. This pose increases energy and heat, strengthens arms, legs, spine, glutes, thighs and abdomen, opens up the chest, and increases flexibility in the spine. It also stretches the shoulders, hip flexors and core.

Huma Qureshi does Yoga's Chakrasana

Chakrasana Precautions:

People who suffer from back problems, injury or pain should avoid doing yoga's Chakrasana. Additionally, if you have a shoulder injury and high or low blood pressure, it is recommended that you should not do this asana. Pregnant persons should also avoid this pose and consult with their doctors.

