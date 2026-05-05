Hyderabad businesswoman Sudha Reddy dazzles in $15 million jewellery at Met Gala 2026, spotlights south Indian heritage

On May 4 (May 5 in India), Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet for Met Gala 2026, turning heads in a breathtaking ensemble that included $15 million worth of high jewellery and a custom outfit that required over 3,000 hours of manual labour. Also read | Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look

At Met Gala 2026, Sudha Reddy honoured her Telangana heritage with an intricate outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Embodying this year’s 'Costume Art' theme, Sudha’s look, titled ‘The Tree of Life,’ served as a high-fashion bridge between the ancient textile traditions of south India and contemporary global couture.

Sudha Reddy's outfit: a masterpiece of craftsmanship

The ensemble was a collaboration between Indian designer Manish Malhotra and renowned celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn. A labour of love, the outfit took 3,459 hours to complete, involving a dedicated team of 90 artisans. It featured a complex mix of zardozi, marodi, resham, and metalwork. The design was rooted in the Machilipatnam style of kalamkari, an almost 3,000-year-old Indian textile art.

The silhouette featured a sculpted, royal blue corseted bodice and a dramatic 7-metre train adorned with peacock motifs. A unique feature was a hand-crafted metal vine installation on the upper back, forged from brass, copper, and silver to represent the kalpavriksha (the wish-fulfilling tree).

The $15 million sparkle

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{{^usCountry}} While the couture was stunning, it was Sudha's jewellery, worth $15 million — pulled from her private collection — that commanded the most attention. The 'Queen of Merelani', a massive 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite, served as the centrepiece of a Victorian-finished diamond necklace. She also wore a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring from Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the couture was stunning, it was Sudha's jewellery, worth $15 million — pulled from her private collection — that commanded the most attention. The 'Queen of Merelani', a massive 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite, served as the centrepiece of a Victorian-finished diamond necklace. She also wore a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring from Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A theatrical, crystal-encrusted Dolce and Gabbana minaudiere paired with a custom Manish Malhotra zardozi clutch completed the look. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A theatrical, crystal-encrusted Dolce and Gabbana minaudiere paired with a custom Manish Malhotra zardozi clutch completed the look. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala {{/usCountry}}

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Sudha Reddy attends Met Gala 2026 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Paying homage to Telangana

Sudha, the wife of PV Krishna Reddy (managing director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, with a Forbes-estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, which is around ₹20,920 crore), used the Met Gala carpet to champion her roots. Her designer ensemble incorporated symbolic motifs of Telangana, including the palapitta (Indian roller bird) and the jammi chettu tree.

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"Hyderabad is my foundation, and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal," Sudha said in a statement. "It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue," she added.

Designer Manish Malhotra echoed this sentiment, stating that the 'Tree of Life' was intended to be 'experienced' rather than just worn, carrying the 'memory and soul of the craft'. Stylist Mariel Haenn, who has worked with stars like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, shared that the goal was to treat the red carpet appearance as a piece of 'high-concept art', projecting Indian grandeur through a 'cinematic contemporary lens'.

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Sudha’s 2026 appearance marks her third turn at the Met Gala, following her debut in 2021 and a subsequent appearance in 2024.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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