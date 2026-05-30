Hydrating sleeping masks refresh dull and tired skin overnight: 7 picks that promise a morning glow
Try these 7 overnight sleeping masks to wake up to radiant and glowing skin.
Our Picks
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Clayco Hydrating Rice & Sake Sleep Mask | Clay Face Mask for Glowing Skin | Japanese Skincare Collagen Mask | Sulfate-Free Vegan Night Cream For Women | Best Skin Care Product For Glass Skin | 50 ML
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LANEIGE Bouncy&Firm Face Sleeping Mask with Collagen | Barrier Boosting Hydration with Peony & Collagen Complex | Gel Texture Collagen Cream | Night Cream for Glowing Skin| Korean Skincare |25ml
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Be Neude Sleep On It Overnight Hydrating Mask 50ml – Leave-on Night Cream Mask with Goat Milk, Niacinamide for Glowing, Nourished Skin; Hydration & Repair; Suitable for Men & Women, All Skin Types
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RENEE Pink Therapy Collagen Night Wrapping Face Mask | For Young, Hydrated Skin | Texture & Elasticity | Improves Skin Barrier | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide Infused | 50 ml
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Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for Face(AD) | Hydrating Overnight Face Mask for Refreshed and Glowing Skin | Lightweight Gel Texture with Moisture Wrap | Smooth Skin Night Cream | Korean Skincare | 25 ml
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O3+ Dewy Glass Skin Sleeping Mask with 2% Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides 50gm | Overnight Deep Hydration, Skin Barrier Repair, Radiance Boost, Smooth Texture & Soft Plump Morning Glow | Sleeping face mask
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Foxtale Overnight Glow Mask | 4% Glycolic Acid | 3% Lactic Acid |Reduces Blackheads, Whiteheads | 30 Second Salon like Brightening Facial for Glowing Skin | Men & Women - 30ml
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My skin often feels or rather looks tired and dull. Either blame it on the soaring temperature in New Delhi or hormonal changes, but I know exactly when my skin needed a quick-fix to detan, detox, and activate the radiant mode. That's when I occasionally reach out for overnight sleeping mask kept in my dresser.
Our skin tends to repair itself at night. But I wanted to try an overnight sleeping mask to see if they deliver on the promise of plumper-looking skin. Unlike regular face creams, these sleeping masks are especially formulated with concentrated ingredients that work overnight to repair skin damage, restore hydration, and improve overall skin texture.
These masks create a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss and allowing active ingredients to penetrate effectively for long-lasting benefits. And inclusion of common ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamins, aloe vera, collagen, and natural extracts are like cherries on the cake.
Benefits of overnight sleeping masks
Deep hydration: Sleeping masks usually contain humectants and occlusives like hyaluronic acid, Glycerin, Squalane, and Ceramides that help reduce overnight water loss, so skin often feels softer and plumper by morning.
Supports skin barrier repair: Your skin naturally repairs itself overnight. Sleeping masks can reinforce that process by helping protect the moisture barrier, especially if your skin is dry, sensitive, or over exfoliated.
Brighter, more refreshed appearance: Many overnight masks include ingredients that improve dullness and uneven texture over time, such as Niacinamide, vitamin C derivatives, rice extracts, and mild exfoliating acids.
Soothes irritation and redness: Gel-based sleeping masks can calm stressed skin after sun exposure, shaving, retinoids, or harsh weather. Look for centella asiatica (cica), aloe vera, panthenol, and green tea.
Helps lock in your nighttime skincare: Applied as the final step, a sleeping mask can help reduce moisture evaporation and keep earlier products working longer overnight.
7 overnight sleeping masks for glowing skin
To help you pick the right overnight sleeping mask, we have curated this list of 7 hydrating overnight masks that are sure to give you glowing skin when you wake up. All these 7 sleeping masks are among the top rated options available on Amazon India.{{/usCountry}}
To help you pick the right overnight sleeping mask, we have curated this list of 7 hydrating overnight masks that are sure to give you glowing skin when you wake up. All these 7 sleeping masks are among the top rated options available on Amazon India.{{/usCountry}}
1.
Clayco Hydrating Rice & Sake Sleep Mask | Clay Face Mask for...
Wake up to skin that feels deeply nourished and refreshed with Clayco Hydrating Rice & Sake Sleep Mask. Infused with rice extract and sake-inspired hydration, this overnight mask helps soften dry skin while supporting a healthy-looking glow. Customers on Amazon love its lightweight texture, non-sticky finish, and how plump and smooth their skin feels by morning. Many reviewers mention that it works especially well for dull, tired-looking skin and layers comfortably over nighttime skincare without feeling heavy.
2.
LANEIGE Bouncy&Firm Face Sleeping Mask with Collagen | Barri...
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Face Sleeping Mask is loved for delivering overnight hydration with a visibly firmer, more radiant finish. Its rich yet breathable texture helps skin feel supple and refreshed by morning. Amazon reviewers often praise how soft and elastic their skin looks after consistent use, with many saying it gives a “well-rested glow.” Customers also appreciate that the formula feels luxurious without clogging pores, making it a favorite nighttime step for dry and combination skin types alike.
3.
Be Neude Sleep On It Overnight Hydrating Mask 50ml – Leave-o...
Be Neude Sleep On It Overnight Hydrating Mask is designed to give thirsty skin an instant boost of moisture while you sleep. The lightweight gel texture absorbs comfortably overnight, helping skin feel calm, smooth, and refreshed by morning. Amazon customers frequently mention how soothing the formula feels after long days or exposure to dryness. Many reviewers also love the dewy finish it leaves behind, saying their skin appears brighter and healthier with regular nighttime use.
4.
RENEE Pink Therapy Collagen Night Wrapping Face Mask | For Y...
RENEE Pink Therapy Collagen Night Wrapping Face Mask helps wrap your skin in overnight nourishment for a soft, radiant morning glow. Formulated to support hydration and skin elasticity, this mask has become popular among Amazon shoppers for its silky texture and fresh, healthy finish. Customers often describe waking up with smoother-looking skin and appreciate how comfortable it feels overnight. Many reviewers also mention that it gives their skincare routine a spa-like touch while helping tired skin feel revived.
5.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for Face(AD) | Hydrating Overnig...
A cult favorite among skincare lovers, LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask is known for delivering intense overnight hydration with a refreshing, lightweight feel. The gel-based formula absorbs quickly and helps skin look brighter, softer, and more rested by morning. Amazon reviewers consistently praise its cooling texture and non-greasy finish, especially for dehydrated or dull skin. Many customers say it leaves their skin feeling plump and fresh without heaviness, making it an easy addition to almost any nighttime skincare routine.
6.
O3+ Dewy Glass Skin Sleeping Mask with 2% Hyaluronic Acid & ...
O3+ Dewy Glass Skin Sleeping Mask is crafted to give skin a radiant, glass-like glow while deeply hydrating overnight. Its smooth texture helps lock in moisture and leaves skin looking soft, fresh, and luminous by morning. Amazon customers often rave about the instant dewy finish and how hydrated their skin feels after just a few uses. Many reviewers also mention that it layers well with other skincare products and helps create a healthy-looking glow without feeling sticky.
7.
Foxtale Overnight Glow Mask | 4% Glycolic Acid | 3% Lactic A...
FoxTale Overnight Glow Mask works overnight to help revive dull-looking skin and reveal a brighter, healthier glow by morning. The nourishing formula feels lightweight yet hydrating, making it ideal for nightly use. Amazon reviewers frequently mention waking up to softer, smoother skin with a noticeable glow after regular application. Customers also love its comfortable texture and gentle feel, with many appreciating that it hydrates well without making the skin feel oily or heavy overnight.
Tips for best results
Apply as the last skincare step
Use a thin layer, more isn’t always better
Avoid combining strong acids + retinoids + active overnight masks initially
Patch test if you have sensitive skin or acne-prone skin
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What is an overnight sleeping mask?
An overnight sleeping mask is a leave-on skincare treatment designed to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin while you sleep. It works as the final step in your nighttime skincare routine.
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How do I use a sleeping mask?
Apply a thin, even layer over cleansed skin after your serum or moisturizer. Leave it on overnight and rinse your face in the morning.
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Can I use a sleeping mask every day?
Most sleeping masks are gentle enough for regular use, but usage may vary depending on your skin type and the formula. Always follow the product instructions.
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Do I need a moisturizer before applying a sleeping mask?
In most cases, yes. A sleeping mask is usually used as the last step to seal in hydration and skincare benefits.
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Are sleeping masks suitable for oily skin?
Yes. Many sleeping masks are lightweight and non-greasy, making them suitable for oily and combination skin types.
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