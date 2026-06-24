I found the best-rated walking shoes under 3000 for daily use from top brands like PUMA and Adidas

A good pair of walking shoes can make a surprising difference to your day. From morning walks and grocery runs to long hours on your feet, the right pair quietly does the hard work while you get on with life. The good news is that comfort no longer comes with a scary price tag. Some of the highest rated walking shoes from trusted brands are available for under ₹3000, proving that you do not need to spend a fortune for decent cushioning, support and durability. I sifted through ratings, reviews and popular picks to find options that consistently earn praise from everyday users. If your current pair has seen better days, these budget-friendly walking shoes deserve a place on your shortlist.

Top picks for walking sneaker shoes under ₹ 3000

4 best walking shoes for men

Affordable walking shoes from trusted brands that bring comfort, support and everyday wearability without stretching your budget.(canva.com)

1.

adidas Unisex-Adult Male LITE Racer 4.0 Sportswear Shoes, Re...

The Adidas Lite Racer 3.0 is proof that you do not need to spend a fortune for everyday comfort. Frequently available between ₹1,800 and ₹2,600 during sales, it is one of the strongest value picks in the category. The Cloudfoam midsole creates a soft and comfortable feel from the first wear, while the flexible textile upper keeps things light and breathable. It is a great option for morning walks, daily errands and even travel days when comfort matters more than anything else. If you prefer shoes that feel easy and fuss-free, this one deserves a spot on your shortlist.

2.

ASICS Mens Gel-Contend 4B+ Black/Carrier Grey Running Shoes

The Gel Contend series has built a loyal following among walkers for good reason. The Gel Contend 4B often drops to around ₹2,300 online and offers impressive support for the price. Rearfoot GEL cushioning helps soften impact on hard surfaces, making long walks feel easier on your feet and joints. The supportive midsole and durable upper add to its appeal, especially for people who clock plenty of steps every day. It is one of those dependable pairs that will effortlessly become a favourite.

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3.

Skechers-Men's Casual Shoes-Elite FLEX-894404ID-NVOR-10

{{^usCountry}} Finding a Skechers shoe under ₹3,000 feels a bit like striking gold, which is why the Elite Flex Wasick remains such a popular choice during sales. The knit upper stretches comfortably around the foot, and the slip-on design removes the hassle of laces entirely. Inside, the Air Cooled Memory Foam footbed adds a soft layer of comfort that adapts to your feet over time. It is particularly well-suited to people who spend long hours standing, along with older users looking for a comfortable everyday walking shoe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finding a Skechers shoe under ₹3,000 feels a bit like striking gold, which is why the Elite Flex Wasick remains such a popular choice during sales. The knit upper stretches comfortably around the foot, and the slip-on design removes the hassle of laces entirely. Inside, the Air Cooled Memory Foam footbed adds a soft layer of comfort that adapts to your feet over time. It is particularly well-suited to people who spend long hours standing, along with older users looking for a comfortable everyday walking shoe. {{/usCountry}}

4.

Puma Unisex-Adult,Skyrocket Lite,Cool Dark Gray-Cool Light G...

The Skyrocket Lite is one of Puma's most practical budget-friendly options. Usually priced between ₹2,200 and ₹2,500, it combines comfort, grip and versatility in one package. The Softride cushioning delivers a responsive feel underfoot, while the outsole provides reassuring traction across different surfaces. It works just as well for evening walks as it does for light workouts, making it a sensible choice for anyone who prefers getting more from a single pair of shoes.

4 best walking shoes for women

5.

adidas Women Breezewalk W Sportswear Shoes Black 6

Designed with warm weather in mind, the BreezeWalk focuses on keeping feet comfortable during long walks. The airy mesh upper encourages airflow, helping reduce that stuffy feeling many shoes develop after extended wear. Underfoot, the Cloudfoam cushioning absorbs impact nicely and keeps things comfortable mile after mile. The padded heel area adds extra support and helps reduce rubbing. At its usual discounted price, it offers excellent value for women looking for an everyday walking companion.

6.

Skechers Womens GO Walk Joy - Ecstatic Black White Walking S...

The Go Walk Joy has earned its reputation as one of Skechers' most loved walking shoes. Lightweight, breathable and easy to wear, it is built around the brand's 5GEN cushioning technology, which delivers a soft and comfortable walking experience. The mesh upper moves naturally with the foot, making it especially suitable for longer walks. For women seeking all-day comfort without the bulk of heavily cushioned trainers, this remains an easy recommendation.

7.

PUMA Womens Flyer Runner Engineered Knit Foxglove

The Flyer Runner is one of those shoes that seems to do a little bit of everything. Available at a very approachable price point, it features Puma's SoftFoam+ sockliner, which adds noticeable comfort underfoot. The lightweight upper feels comfortable straight away and does not place unnecessary pressure across the foot. It is ideal for daily walks, quick errands and general everyday wear. If you are looking for a versatile shoe that can handle multiple roles, this one fits the brief nicely.

8.

ASICS Womens Patriot 13 Indigo Blue/Huddle Yellow Running Sh...

The ASICS Patriot range is often overlooked in favour of more expensive models, but it offers plenty of value. Previous generation versions frequently fall within the ₹3,000 budget and provide reliable support for daily walking. The EVA foam midsole delivers a balanced feel that leans slightly firmer than ultra-cushioned alternatives, which many walkers appreciate for added stability. Combined with a durable outsole, it is a practical choice for women who spend a lot of time on their feet and want a shoe built to last.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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