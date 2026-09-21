I love heels but hate wearing them all day. These are the most stylish flats I’d choose

I love the way heels can change an outfit. They can make trousers feel dressier, give a simple dress more polish and make even a basic outfit look intentional.

I love heels but hate wearing them all day. These are the flats I’d choose

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The problem is that I don't particularly enjoy wearing them for hours.

If I know I have to walk around, spend several hours outside, move between meetings or simply get through a long day without thinking about my feet, I want something easier. That doesn't mean I want my shoes to look like an afterthought either.

This is why I keep coming back to flats.

And the timing feels right. Ballet flats and other low-profile shoes are having another fashion moment for autumn, with more substantial shapes, Mary Jane straps and polished flat silhouettes appearing alongside classic ballet styles.

For me, though, the question isn't simply whether a flat is trending.

Will I actually want to wear it for several hours?

That is the filter I would use before buying one.

I don't want “comfortable” to mean boring

My footwear choices tend to come back to the same things. I like shoes that feel light, allow me to move easily and don't make my feet feel boxed in.

That is partly why I have become so particular about sports shoes. I recently started running and quickly realised that I don't enjoy heavy shoes or footwear that restricts my toes. I also prefer flexible shoes for activities such as dance and indoor sports.

I apply a similar logic to everyday footwear.

A flat doesn't need to feel like a trainer, but I want to know that I can actually walk in it.

So when I look at flats, I pay attention to toe room, flexibility, cushioning, how securely the shoe stays on and how much the sole bends while walking.

The prettiest shoe in the world is not much use to me if I am thinking about taking it off after 40 minutes.

1. Mochi Women Fashion Flat Sandal

If I want a flat that feels less like a conventional ballet shoe and more like a fashion sandal, this is the kind of option I would consider.

The Mochi fashion flat sandal gives the category a slightly more open, easygoing direction. I would look at something like this for days when I want the comfort and low profile of a flat but don't necessarily want a closed shoe.

This is particularly useful for Indian weather and relaxed outfits where a fully enclosed flat can feel too formal.

What I like about this type

Flat profile for easy everyday wear

Fashion-led alternative to a basic ballet flat

Works well with casual Indian and Western outfits

Easy to pair with dresses, trousers or jeans

Best for: relaxed outings, brunches and everyday looks where I want a lighter-looking shoe.

My check before buying: I would pay attention to how securely the sandal sits on the foot, particularly if I expect to walk a lot.

2. Theater Dorothy Ballet Flats with Bow Detail

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This is the more feminine option of the five.

The Theater Dorothy combines a Mary Jane-style design with a ballerina silhouette and bow detail, so it has more visual personality than a plain flat.

I would choose something like this when the shoes are meant to add something to the outfit rather than simply disappear underneath it.

A Mary Jane-inspired strap is also useful if, like me, you don't love constantly adjusting a loose flat while walking.

What I like about this type

Bow detail makes a basic outfit more interesting

Mary Jane-inspired design gives the shoe a more secure feel

Ballet silhouette keeps it feminine

Works with dresses, skirts and jeans

Best for: brunches, casual dates, dresses and outfits where I want a softer, more feminine finish.

My check before buying: the bow may be the reason you love it visually, but I would still prioritise the fit and whether the strap sits comfortably.

3. Theater Jiro Mary Jane Flats

If Dorothy is the prettier, more playful choice, the Jiro makes more sense to me as the practical Mary Jane.

It is designed as a lightweight slip-on with a cushioned feel and grip sole, and the Mary Jane styling gives it a little more security than a completely open ballet flat.

The travel and office positioning also makes this the kind of pair I would consider when I know I am going to be on my feet rather than simply wearing the shoes for an hour or two.

What I like about this type

Mary Jane styling without looking overly dressy

Lightweight construction

Cushioning for everyday wear

Grip sole can be useful when walking

Easy to work into office and casual wardrobes

Best for: office days, travel and walking-heavy outings.

My check before buying: even with a cushioned design, I would make sure the fit around the toes works for my feet rather than assuming “comfortable” automatically means comfortable for everyone.

4. Bata Women's Slip-on Loafer

Not every flat needs to be delicate.

A loafer is the option I would reach for when I want my footwear to make an outfit look a little more structured.

I particularly like the idea of a slip-on loafer with trousers. It can give a basic shirt-and-trouser combination a more finished feel without introducing the discomfort of a heel.

It also gives me an alternative when a ballet flat feels too feminine for the outfit I have in mind.

What I like about this type

More structured than a ballet flat

Easy slip-on design

Works naturally with trousers and jeans

Can make casual outfits look more polished

Useful for office dressing

Best for: workwear, tailored trousers, jeans and days when I want a more polished shoe.

My check before buying: I would make sure the loafer isn't excessively stiff or heavy. A substantial-looking shoe doesn't need to feel like a substantial weight on your feet.

5. Neeman's Everyday Ballet Flats

This is the everyday option I would consider when versatility matters more than making a statement.

The Neeman's ballet flat uses a soft knit upper with a cushioned insole and textured toe, which makes it particularly suited to the kind of everyday wardrobe where the same shoe needs to work with several outfits.

I would think of this as the pair to keep by the door when I want something uncomplicated.

What I like about this type

Soft knit upper

Cushioned insole

Ballet-flat silhouette

Easy to style for work or casual outfits

More understated than the bow-detail option

Best for: everyday office wear, errands and casual outfits.

My check before buying: I would still check the fit around the toe and heel. Soft materials can feel comfortable, but the overall shape needs to work for your foot.

My checklist before buying flats

I would now ask myself these questions before clicking buy.

Can I walk in them?

A shoe can feel fine while sitting down and completely different once you start moving.

Do my toes have enough room?

I don't want the front of the shoe forcing my toes into an uncomfortable position.

Does the shoe stay on my foot?

A slipping heel can make even a supposedly comfortable flat irritating.

Is the sole flexible enough?

If the shoe barely bends, I would be cautious about wearing it for a long walking day.

Will I wear it with what I already own?

I would want at least three outfits in mind before buying a statement pair.

Does it look polished without trying too hard?

That is ultimately what I am after, a shoe that makes the outfit feel finished without making my feet pay for it.

Which flat would I choose for what?

Flat style Best for What makes it different Mochi Fashion Flat Sandal Brunches and relaxed outings Open, fashion-led flat-sandal silhouette Theater Dorothy Feminine outfits Bow detail and Mary Jane styling Theater Jiro Office, travel and walking Lightweight Mary Jane with cushioning and grip Bata Slip-on Loafer Workwear Structured, polished alternative to ballet flats Neeman's Ballet Flat Everyday wear Soft knit construction and understated styling

The flat I would choose depends on the day

I don't think there is one universally perfect flat.

For a relaxed outing, I would lean towards the Mochi flat sandal.

For a dress or feminine outfit, the Theater Dorothy has the kind of detail that can make the shoes part of the look.

For a walking-heavy day or travel, I would consider the Theater Jiro because its design is more focused on everyday movement.

For office dressing, the Bata loafer gives me the structure I want with trousers.

And when I want something simple that can work across my wardrobe, the Neeman's ballet flat makes the most sense.

That is also why I think the return of flats is more interesting than simply calling it another shoe trend.

The point isn't that flats have replaced heels. It's that you don't always need a heel to make an outfit feel dressed.

For me, the sweet spot is a shoe that looks polished enough to finish the outfit but comfortable enough that I can stop thinking about it once I leave the house.

And honestly, that is the kind of footwear trend I can get behind.

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Which flats to wear for everyday errands: FAQs Are flats a good alternative to heels for everyday wear? Yes. Flats can offer a polished look without the added height of heels, making them useful for office days, errands, travel and casual outings. The right choice depends on fit, cushioning, flexibility and how much walking you expect to do.

Which flats are best for walking and travel? Look for lightweight styles with a secure fit, cushioning and a sole that offers adequate grip. Mary Jane-style flats can be useful when you want more security than a slip-on ballet flat.

Are ballet flats suitable for office wear? Yes. Classic ballet flats can work well with trousers, skirts and dresses. For a more structured office look, a loafer or a more streamlined flat can also work.

What should I look for when buying comfortable flats? Look for enough toe room, a secure fit, some cushioning and a flexible sole. The shoe should stay comfortably on your foot while walking without feeling restrictive.

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