I love these office wear picks for women: 6 stylish pieces to consider right away

Finding office wear that looks polished without feeling boring is one of those fashion challenges that never really goes away. A wardrobe full of formal shirts and tailored trousers may tick the professional dress-code box, but that doesn't mean every workday outfit needs to look the same.

I love these office wear picks for women: 6 stylish pieces to consider (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

For me, the sweet spot is office wear that feels put together but still has some personality. A printed kurta set can be just as smart as a traditional shirt-and-trouser combination, while a wide-leg trouser or an interesting neckline can make a familiar workwear formula feel more current. The key is choosing silhouettes and fabrics that are comfortable enough for long working days while still looking appropriate for your workplace.

This becomes even more important in India, where office wardrobes often have to work across different climates, commutes and dress codes. Cotton sets make sense during warmer months, while versatile shirts and trousers can take you from a regular workday to a meeting or dinner with a few styling changes.

I also prefer pieces that can be worn in more than one way. A good office wardrobe isn't necessarily a huge one; it is one where individual pieces can be mixed and matched without making you feel like you're wearing the same outfit on repeat.

With that in mind, here are six office-wear picks that caught my eye, ranging from an easy Indian co-ord set to contemporary trousers, formal shirts and a denim skirt for workplaces with a more relaxed dress code.

Office staples for women:

A kurta-palazzo set is probably one of the easiest ways to get dressed for work without spending too much time figuring out what goes with what.

This Klosia set pairs a printed sleeveless kurta with matching palazzo pants, creating a coordinated look that feels polished without being overly formal. The pure cotton fabric also makes it particularly appealing for warmer days when heavy or synthetic workwear can quickly become uncomfortable.

The printed design keeps it from looking too plain, while the matching separates give the outfit a more considered finish. You could wear it as is or add a lightweight layer if your office air-conditioning tends to be aggressive.

It is also the kind of set where the pieces don't necessarily have to stay together. The kurta can be worn with straight trousers or cigarette pants, while the palazzos can work with a simple solid-coloured top.

Why I'd consider it: It combines comfort, Indian dressing and easy styling, which is exactly what I want from summer workwear.

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If your work wardrobe is dominated by shirts, an interesting top can be an easy way to change things up.

This SIGHTBOMB style features an asymmetric boat neckline, gathered detailing and long sleeves, giving it more visual interest than a basic formal top. Despite the detailing, the overall silhouette can still work within a business-casual wardrobe when paired with the right bottoms.

I'd style it with tailored black or beige trousers and simple footwear rather than adding too many accessories. The top already has enough going on, so letting it be the focal point makes the outfit look more intentional.

It could also transition beyond the office. Swap the formal trousers for jeans and add a pair of statement earrings, and you have a completely different outfit.

Why I'd consider it: It is a good option if your office wardrobe needs something other than another button-down shirt.

A striped shirt might not sound particularly exciting, but that is exactly why it works so well in an office wardrobe. It gives you more visual interest than a plain shirt while remaining easy to style.

This FableStreet shirt features vertical stripes, a button-down collar and a slim fit, making it a fairly straightforward choice for formal and business-casual dressing.

I'd pair it with high-waisted trousers and loafers for a classic office look. You could also tuck it into a skirt or wear it underneath a blazer when you need something slightly more formal.

The vertical stripe pattern is particularly useful if you want to create a more streamlined silhouette without relying on a completely plain outfit.

Why I'd consider it: It is the kind of shirt you can wear repeatedly without having to style it exactly the same way every time.

Wide-leg trousers have become a staple of contemporary workwear, and I can see why. They offer a more relaxed alternative to skinny or straight trousers while still looking polished when styled correctly.

This GRECIILOOKS pair features a high-waisted, wide-leg silhouette with a stretchable construction, making it an interesting option for long days at work.

The easiest way to style wide-leg trousers is to balance the volume on the bottom with a more fitted or tucked-in top. A crisp shirt, fitted knit or simple blouse would all work.

For a more formal look, add a structured blazer. For a slightly relaxed office outfit, pair them with a simple top and loafers.

Why I'd consider it: One good pair of wide-leg trousers can become the foundation for several different office outfits.

This one comes with an important caveat: check your office dress code first.

The Miss Chase high-rise denim skirt is better suited to workplaces where denim and shorter hemlines are acceptable. If yours is more relaxed, however, it could be a fun alternative to the usual formal trousers.

The easiest way to make denim feel more office-appropriate is to contrast it with polished pieces. Think a crisp button-down shirt, structured handbag and loafers rather than a casual T-shirt and sneakers.

You can also add a blazer if you want to make the outfit feel more put together.

Why I'd consider it: It brings a little casual personality into a work wardrobe, provided your workplace allows it.

If your definition of office wear is currently limited to white, black and blue shirts, this FableStreet option is an easy way to introduce some print.

The shirt combines a polka-dot pattern with a relaxed V-neck and pleated detailing, giving it a softer look than a traditional button-down.

I'd pair it with solid-coloured trousers or a simple pencil skirt so that the print remains the focus. Black trousers would be the easiest option, but beige, navy or even chocolate brown could work depending on the colour of the shirt.

The relaxed fit also makes it useful for days when you want something less structured than a conventional formal shirt.

Why I'd consider it: It proves that office wear doesn't have to be completely devoid of personality.

How I'd build a work wardrobe around these pieces

You don't need to buy six completely new outfits to make your office wardrobe feel different.

Instead, think about building combinations. The striped FableStreet shirt could work with the wide-leg trousers, while the polka-dot shirt could be paired with a solid skirt or tailored trousers. The kurta from the Klosia set can be separated from its matching palazzos and styled independently.

That approach also makes shopping more practical. Before buying another piece of workwear, ask yourself whether you can think of at least three outfits you could create with it.

The best office wardrobe is ultimately one that balances three things: comfort, practicality and personal style. You should be able to sit through a long day, commute without constantly adjusting your clothes and still feel like you dressed for yourself rather than simply ticking a dress-code box.

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Office wear: FAQs What should women wear to the office in summer? Lightweight fabrics such as cotton can make summer office dressing more comfortable. Kurta sets, breathable shirts, wide-leg trousers and relaxed silhouettes are practical options.

Can denim skirts be worn to the office? It depends on the workplace dress code. In casual or business-casual offices, a denim skirt can work with a polished shirt, blazer and loafers. More formal workplaces may not allow it.

Are wide-leg trousers suitable for office wear? Yes. Wide-leg trousers can look polished for work when paired with a tucked-in shirt, fitted top or structured blazer. Choose a tailored pair for more formal workplaces.

How can I make office wear look more stylish? Experiment with silhouettes, prints and proportions while keeping the overall outfit polished. Wide-leg trousers, printed shirts and coordinated sets can add personality without looking overly casual.

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