I stopped using sunscreen under makeup, coz I got my hands on these 5 tinted sunscreens

For years, I followed the golden rule of skincare: never skip sunscreen. Every morning, I carefully applied SPF before putting on my makeup, believing it was the only way to protect my skin from premature ageing, pigmentation, and sun damage. But over time, I found myself skipping sunscreen under my makeup more often than I'd like to admit.

Tinted sunscreen and its benefits (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

No, it wasn't because I suddenly thought sunscreen was unnecessary. Instead, tinted sunscreens took over my interest in normal sunscreens. Applying tinted sunscreens actually simplified my morning routine, helping me skip the requirement of applying sunscreen and loading up with foundation or BB creams. It also gives me a supple and not-so-heavy glow, which is perfect for my daily office schedule. Moreover, now, instead of carrying loads of makeup products, I carry my latest love, tinted sunscreens, in my bag daily.

What is a tinted sunscreen?

A tinted sunscreen is a sunscreen that contains skin-friendly pigments to provide light coverage while protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. Most tinted sunscreens are formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or SPF 50 and help even out skin tone, blur minor imperfections and create a natural-looking base.

Unlike heavy foundations, they usually feel lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday wear.

5 tinted sunscreens

Bioderma Photoderm Crème Claire SPF 50+ PA++++ Tinted Sunscreen offers very high broad-spectrum sun protection while providing a natural tinted finish that helps even out skin tone. Its lightweight cream texture blends comfortably and leaves the skin looking radiant without feeling greasy. Key ingredients include Cellular Bioprotection™ complex, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, Glycerin, and UV filters that defend against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for daily wear and works well as a makeup base for sensitive skin.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Uniqaya Tinted Sunscreen combines SPF protection with sheer coverage to deliver a fresh, even complexion. Its lightweight formula helps blur minor imperfections while protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. It is ideal for everyday wear and offers a natural-looking finish without feeling heavy. Key ingredients include Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Niacinamide, Vitamin E, Iron Oxides, and hydrating agents that soothe the skin while providing broad-spectrum sun protection.

RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen is a mineral sunscreen designed to protect sensitive and acne-prone skin while reducing white cast with its universal tint. The matte finish makes it suitable for oily and combination skin. Its formula contains 25% Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, Silica, and skin-conditioning ingredients that offer broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while helping absorb excess oil for a smooth finish.

WishCare Daily Fluid Tinted Sunscreen features an ultra-light fluid texture that blends effortlessly into the skin, offering sun protection and light coverage for everyday use. It delivers a fresh, natural finish without clogging pores. Key ingredients include Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Iron Oxides, modern UV filters, and moisturising ingredients that help strengthen the skin barrier while shielding against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Foxtale SPF 50 PA++++ Tinted Sunscreen provides high sun protection with a skin-evening tint that enhances your natural complexion. Its lightweight formula spreads smoothly and layers comfortably under or instead of makeup. The sunscreen contains Niacinamide, Vitamin E, Iron Oxides, advanced UV filters, and hydrating ingredients that help reduce dullness while protecting the skin from UVA and UVB damage. It leaves a healthy-looking finish suitable for everyday wear.

Tips for using tinted sunscreens correctly

Choose SPF 30 or higher with broad-spectrum protection.

Apply enough product to cover the entire face and neck evenly.

Allow it to settle before applying concealer or powder.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours if you're outdoors for extended periods. Powder or spray SPF products can make reapplication easier over makeup.

Pick a shade that blends naturally into your skin tone.

When do you need a separate sunscreen?

Tinted sunscreen isn't always a complete replacement.

A separate sunscreen may be a better choice if:

You're spending several hours outdoors.

You're going to the beach or hiking.

You're exercising in direct sunlight.

You need water-resistant protection.

You prefer applying makeup in lighter layers after adequate sun protection.

In these situations, applying a dedicated sunscreen first and then using makeup products over it is usually the better option.

Who should use tinted sunscreens?

Tinted sunscreens are ideal for:

People who prefer a natural makeup look

Busy professionals looking to simplify their routine

College students who want quick everyday makeup

Those with uneven skin tone or mild redness

Anyone who dislikes the feel of heavy foundation

Similar articles for you

Nighttime skincare routine that is a must: Goodbye tired, dull skin, wake up to healthier, glowing skin

Don't use a sunscreen stick or else you will get obsessed with it! Our take on everything you need to know

I tried and tested Inaara cream and face serum on my sensitive skin, and here's my honest review

FAQ for tinted sunscreen Can tinted sunscreen replace foundation? Yes, if you prefer light to medium coverage. It evens out the skin tone while offering sun protection, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Is tinted sunscreen suitable for all skin types? Most tinted sunscreens are suitable for all skin types, but you should choose a formula based on your skin's needs, such as matte for oily skin or hydrating for dry skin.

Does tinted sunscreen prevent white cast? Yes. The added iron oxide pigments help reduce or eliminate the white cast commonly associated with mineral sunscreens.

Can I wear makeup over tinted sunscreen? Yes. Tinted sunscreen works well as a makeup base, and you can apply concealer, powder or other makeup products after it sets.

Do I still need to reapply tinted sunscreen? Yes. Reapply every two hours when outdoors or after sweating or swimming to maintain effective sun protection.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.