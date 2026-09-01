I tried and tested Dermafique’s body wash and body serum for softer, more hydrated skin; Here’s my honest review

I have always been better at following a skincare routine for my face than my body. But whenever my skin starts feeling dry, rough or tight after a shower, I realise that body care needs just as much attention. That's when I opened my cabinet to take out the PR package received from Dermafique's body care combo- their Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash and Intensive Restore Body Serum.

I tried Dermafique’s body wash and body serum (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The idea of pairing a nourishing body wash with a serum appealed to me because I wanted more than just that fleeting post-shower softness. And Dermafique did complete justice in offering a serumm infused boly lotion. After using it for almost a month, I decided to roll out my honest review.

Here’s my honest take on both products, including what I liked and what I think could be better.

Dermafique Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash

My first impression of the Dermafique Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash was that it felt more moisturising than the average body wash. It has a creamy formula that lathers easily and leaves my skin feeling clean without that uncomfortable, squeaky sensation that some cleansers can cause.

Ingredients list:

The body wash contains Vitamin E and chamomile extract, along with ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and sodium PCA. Dermafique says its NMF technology helps replenish moisture while cleansing, and the product is designed for sensitive-to-normal skin.

What I like

Hydrated skin

What stood out to me most was how comfortable my skin felt after rinsing it off. My skin felt clean but not stripped, which is particularly important when I shower frequently or when the weather makes my skin feel dehydrated. It is also dermatologist-tested on Indian skin.

Rich and creamy lather

I liked its rich and creamy lather. In fact, two pumps are enough to work over the body, so I don't need to use a huge amount in one shower. The fragrance is another plus for me—it gives the shower a pleasant, fresh feel without making the experience overly complicated.

Skin-safe ingredients

The inclusion of Vitamin E and chamomile is also a nice touch for a nourishing daily body wash. Vitamin E is associated with moisturisation, while chamomile is commonly used for its soothing properties. Which I agree. My sensitive skin did feel softer after using it, and thankfully, I did not encounter any rashes, which is a big relief for me.

Pricing

The body wash is not heavily priced, and a 300 ml bottle of the hydrating body wash costs around ₹637, which is really affordable and cost-effective. Depending on the minimum usage required, the body wash is really affordable.

Things to look out for

Fragrance

My biggest hesitation would be fragrance. While I enjoy it, anyone who prefers completely fragrance-free body care may not find this ideal. Chamomile is known for a soothing fragrance, and hence, its scent is not overpowering.

24-hour moisturisation claim

Another thing to watch out for is its claim of restoring 24-hour moisturisation. Although the texture is soft and gentle on the skin and does not strip off natural oils, I still felt I needed to lather my skin with a good moisturiser.

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum

After cleansing, I followed up with the Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum, and this was actually the product that impressed me more. Unlike a traditional watery serum, this has a rich, creamy texture. I massage it over my arms, legs and other areas that tend to feel dry, paying extra attention to my elbows and knees. I found that applying it immediately after a shower, when my skin still has a little moisture, makes it easier to spread.

Ingredients

It is designed specifically for dry skin and contains what Dermafique describes as a 10x Vitamin E benefit, along with emollients, glycerin, hydroxyethyl urea and shea butter.

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What I like

Rich and non-sticky finish

The biggest win for me is the rich yet surprisingly comfortable and non-sticky finish. Despite being marketed as a body serum, it feels more nourishing than a lightweight lotion, which is exactly what I want when my skin is feeling parched. This restoring serum is quick-absorbing, making it suitable for Indian heat and humidity. But the lotion is best for dry skin.

Barrier repair

The formula's focus on barrier care is another reason I would reach for it when my skin feels particularly dry. Dermafique says the product is formulated with 18% emollients and Vitamin E to help repair the skin barrier and reduce moisture loss.

Pricing

A 300 ml bottle of serum-infused lotion is available on Amazon at ₹345 only, making it an affordable option for anyone with dry skin.

Things to consider

Not for humid days

If you prefer very lightweight body lotions, this may feel richer than you expect. I personally like the nourishing texture, but I would probably use less of it during particularly hot and humid days.

Fragrance

The fragrance may also not appeal to everyone, especially if you're trying to keep your body-care routine fragrance-free. The ingredient list includes fragrance and several fragrance allergens.

Final Verdict

For me, these two products work best together rather than as standalone products. The Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash takes care of cleansing while helping my skin retain a comfortable feel, and the Intensive Restore Body Serum follows it with a much-needed moisture boost.

If I had to choose just one, I would pick the Intensive Restore Body Serum, particularly for dry skin. But if you're looking to build a simple two-step body-care routine, the combination makes sense.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.