I tried and tested the luxurious Ajmal Aristocrat perfume every day for a month: I was surprised by how long it lasts

A woman is usually expected to lean towards sweeter and softer fragrances when it comes to their perfume choices. But I am one of those who prefer stronger - somewhat “masculine” scents. So, when I got a chance to review Ajmal Aristocrat from heritage fragrance brand Ajmal Perfumes, I knew I wanted to give it a try. This is a brand with a decades-old history and this particular variant has often been praised as a “classy gentleman's fragrance”.

My honest review of Ajmal Aristocrat perfume(Personal)

Aristocrat, as the name suggests, is a scent with a luxurious touch. Its opening notes include a fresh burst of citrus. mainly bergamot and lime, with a slightly sweet, watery hint of watermelon that makes it feel clean and modern. As it settles, the fragrance transitions into a soft, musky fragrance which isn’t harsh or overpowering. Instead, it is smooth and lasting.

This perfume is not unisex. It is for men. So, for an honest and wholesome review of the product, I ensured that my husband used it too.

What I liked about Ajmal Aristocrat

Versatility and longevity: The biggest strength of this perfume, in my experience, is its versatility and its longevity. I’ve worn it to the office, casual outings, and even formal events, and it never felt out of place. It’s not loud or aggressive; it’s more of a refined, subtle scent that gives off a confident vibe without trying too hard and stays on for long hours. In fact, it stayed for more than 8 hours on my skin. I also received a fair number of compliments while wearing it. It’s the kind of fragrance that people notice when they’re close to you rather than from across the room, which adds to its charm.

The biggest strength of this perfume, in my experience, is its versatility and its longevity. I’ve worn it to the office, casual outings, and even formal events, and it never felt out of place. It’s not loud or aggressive; it’s more of a refined, subtle scent that gives off a confident vibe without trying too hard and stays on for long hours. In fact, it stayed for more than 8 hours on my skin. I also received a fair number of compliments while wearing it. It’s the kind of fragrance that people notice when they’re close to you rather than from across the room, which adds to its charm. Great packaging: Another thing I genuinely appreciate is its packaging. Nicely packed in a brown and black coloured bottle, it surely gives a sense of luxe to me whenever I wear it. It's a clean and clear scent which gives me confidence and suits my personality.

Things to consider

Pricing: Pricing is one of the most important considerations here. A 75 ml bottle of Aristocrat is available at ₹ 4,000 on Ajmal Perfume's website and on e-commerce platforms. Hence, it is definitely not for those who look for a perfume with a medium price range.

Pricing is one of the most important considerations here. A 75 ml bottle of Aristocrat is available at 4,000 on Ajmal Perfume's website and on e-commerce platforms. Hence, it is definitely not for those who look for a perfume with a medium price range. Delicate: While the perfume is bottled in a very royal and luxurious look, I felt it was very delicate as well. Either blame it on its texture or the price tag attached to it, every time I took out the bottle from my closet, I found myself being unusually careful, almost anxious about not dropping it.

While the perfume is bottled in a very royal and luxurious look, I felt it was very delicate as well. Either blame it on its texture or the price tag attached to it, every time I took out the bottle from my closet, I found myself being unusually careful, almost anxious about not dropping it. Strong fragrance: For me, fragrance was a cherry on the cake since I'm fond of masculine scents. But it might be too strong for people who like floral or subtle scents. However, scents behave differently on different skin tones.

{{^usCountry}} Final Thoughts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Final Thoughts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Overall, my experience with Ajmal Aristocrat has been positive. But it comes with certain compromises. It’s a fragrance that shines in scent quality, versatility, and longevity, but with a hefty price tag. I’d recommend it to someone who values a clean, sophisticated, and office-friendly fragrance over something loud or long-lasting. Similar stories for you {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, my experience with Ajmal Aristocrat has been positive. But it comes with certain compromises. It’s a fragrance that shines in scent quality, versatility, and longevity, but with a hefty price tag. I’d recommend it to someone who values a clean, sophisticated, and office-friendly fragrance over something loud or long-lasting. Similar stories for you {{/usCountry}}

I have been using the Plum Niacinamide skincare range for three weeks, and my skin thanks me now

(The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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