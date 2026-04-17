I was looking for an exfoliating body scrub and stumbled upon these 8 picks to remove dead skin

For me, there is nothing like a lukewarm shower after a stressful and hectic day. In fact, I believe that a rejuvenating bathing experience not just cleanses and clears the dirt and pollution, but also calms and relieves me from my everyday stress. So, for me, everything that I apply to my skin has to be just perfect and relaxing (given the fact that my sensitive skin cannot handle very hard stuff). And when it comes to choosing a body scrub, I become a little more cautious because anything harsh often leaves my skin red and dry.

8 body scrubs for a clean and clear skin(Freepik)

At least twice a week, I like to exfoliate my skin after being exposed to dirt and grime. So, I read and researched a little and found out these exfoliating body scrubs that are great for a person with sensitive skin. These body scrubs claim to be gentle on your skin, without redness, itchiness, or making the skin feel too dry.

But before I jump on the list, here are a few ingredients to look for before trying a new body scrub, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Ingredients to look for in a body scrub

When choosing a body scrub, the key is to look for ingredients that exfoliate effectively without damaging your skin, while also hydrating and soothing. Here’s a clear breakdown of what to look for:

Exfoliating agents: These remove dead skin cells and smooth your skin.

Sugar (brown or white): Gentle, suitable for most skin types

Salt (sea salt, Epsom salt): Stronger exfoliation, better for rough areas like feet

Coffee grounds: Help with circulation and can temporarily tighten skin

Oatmeal (finely ground): Very gentle, good for sensitive skin

Moisturising Oils: A good scrub must have moisturising oils to prevent dryness and hydrate while exfoliating.

Coconut oil: Deeply moisturising, but can clog pores for acne-prone skin

Almond oil: Lightweight and nourishing

Olive oil: Rich and very hydrating

Jojoba oil: Closely mimics the skin’s natural oils, good for all skin types

Humectants: These retain moisture and help your skin stay soft after scrubbing.

Honey: Natural antibacterial and moisturising

{{^usCountry}} Glycerin: Attracts moisture to the skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Glycerin: Attracts moisture to the skin {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soothing Ingredients: These reduce irritation and calm the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soothing Ingredients: These reduce irritation and calm the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aloe vera: Cooling and healing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aloe vera: Cooling and healing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chamomile extract: Anti-inflammatory {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chamomile extract: Anti-inflammatory {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green tea extract: Antioxidant-rich {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green tea extract: Antioxidant-rich {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients to Avoid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients to Avoid {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Microbeads (plastic particles): Harmful to the skin and the environment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Microbeads (plastic particles): Harmful to the skin and the environment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Harsh chemicals or alcohol: Can dry or irritate skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harsh chemicals or alcohol: Can dry or irritate skin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Artificial dyes: Unnecessary and may cause irritation 8 body scrubs for sensitive skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artificial dyes: Unnecessary and may cause irritation 8 body scrubs for sensitive skin {{/usCountry}}

1. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish| Body Scrub |Deeply Nourishing ...

Reveal smoother, glowing skin with Dove Exfoliating Body Polish. This creamy scrub blends gentle exfoliants with nourishing moisturisers to buff away dullness without stripping hydration. It leaves your skin soft, supple, and refreshed after every use. Customers love its rich texture and mild fragrance, noting how it feels more like skincare than a typical scrub. Many say it’s perfect for sensitive skin and delivers a spa-like experience at home with consistent, visible smoothness.

2. Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Skin Brightening Oatmeal & Yogurt Sc...

Brighten and renew your skin with Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub. Infused with natural exfoliants, it removes dead skin cells while yogurt nourishes and soothes. This scrub promotes a radiant, even-toned complexion with regular use. Customers appreciate its herbal formula and gentle action, especially for tan removal. Many highlight how it refreshes dull skin without irritation, making it a go-to for those seeking natural glow-enhancing skincare in their routine.

3. The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Scrub For Dry Sensitive Skin ...

Pamper sensitive skin with The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Scrub, crafted for gentle exfoliation and deep nourishment. Its creamy texture smooths rough patches while almond milk soothes dryness and irritation. Skin feels softer, calmer, and hydrated after each use. Customers rave about its luxurious feel and subtle fragrance, often noting visible improvements in skin texture. Many with delicate skin types say it exfoliates effectively without redness, making it a reliable weekly skincare essential.

4. Aveeno Stress Relief Body Scrub, Exfoliates & Calm | Smoothe...

Unwind while you exfoliate with Aveeno Stress Relief Body Scrub. Formulated with oat extracts and calming scents, it gently buffs away impurities while soothing both skin and senses. This scrub hydrates as it exfoliates, leaving skin balanced and refreshed. Customers love its relaxing aroma and non-drying formula, often mentioning how it transforms showers into calming rituals. Many users report smoother skin and reduced dryness, especially during colder months when skin needs extra care.

5. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub | The Ideal W...

Indulge your senses with Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub. This sugar-based exfoliator removes dead skin while hydrating deeply, leaving behind irresistibly soft skin and a warm vanilla scent. Its rich oils nourish and lock in moisture for long-lasting smoothness. Customers adore its dessert-like fragrance and visible glow after use. Many highlight how it effectively tackles rough patches while making skincare feel fun, fragrant, and indulgent without being harsh on skin.

6. Botanic Hearth Hibiscus Body Scrub | Exfoliating & Hydrating...

Refresh your skin with Botanic Hearth Hibiscus Body Scrub, packed with botanical ingredients that exfoliate and rejuvenate. Hibiscus helps promote smoother, brighter skin while natural oils provide hydration. This scrub works to improve texture and revive dull skin gently. Customers praise its natural formulation and noticeable softness after use. Many enjoy its mild scent and how it balances exfoliation with nourishment, making it suitable for regular use without over-drying or irritation.

7. Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Vanilla | Exfoliating Body Scrub R...

Transform your skincare routine with Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Vanilla. Enriched with shea butter and natural sugar granules, it exfoliates deeply while intensely moisturising the skin. It leaves your body smooth, glowing, and lightly scented with warm vanilla. Customers love its thick consistency and long-lasting hydration, often calling it highly effective for rough areas like elbows and knees. Many say it delivers salon-like smoothness at home with consistent use.

8. Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Scrub for Removing Tan & De...

Upgrade your exfoliation routine with Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Scrub, designed with active ingredients to refine skin texture and unclog pores. It combines physical and chemical exfoliation for smoother, clearer skin over time. Ideal for tackling body acne and uneven texture, it delivers visible results. Customers appreciate its science-backed formula and effectiveness, especially for problematic skin. Many report smoother, clearer skin with regular use, calling it a game-changer for targeted body care.

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FAQ for Body Scrub What does a body scrub do? A body scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and improves skin texture, leaving your skin smoother and brighter.

How often should I use a body scrub? Use 2–3 times a week for most skin types. Sensitive skin may benefit from once-weekly exfoliation.

Can body scrubs help with tan removal? Yes, regular exfoliation helps fade tan by removing dead, pigmented skin layers and promoting new cell growth.

Should I use body scrub before or after soap? Use it after cleansing your skin with soap or body wash for better exfoliation results.

Are body scrubs safe for sensitive skin? Yes, but choose gentle, creamy scrubs with fine particles and avoid over-exfoliating.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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