Light, breathable, and trendy: These 7 cotton sleeveless kurtis are absolute summer staples

Sleeveless kurtis have quietly become one of my favourite wardrobe staples, especially during summer. I love how they strike a perfect balance of ethnic look with a modern touch. I love the versatility these kurtis bring. I can pair them with leggings for a classic look, or switch to palazzos or even jeans when I want something more contemporary. Sleeveless kurtis to amp up your style in summer (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less What draws me most to sleeveless kurtis is how breathable and easy they feel. Another thing is the vibrant prints and shades these kurtis are available in. Accessorise with bangles, wear your favourite jhhumkas and you're just done for the day. So, while sleeveless kurtis are an essential summer staple, how about looking at a few options online? For this HT Shop Now, I have curated a few of my favourites just in case you too wish to buy one for yourself. Top 7 Sleeveless Kurtis

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Elevate everyday style with this sleeveless Ajrak print kurti crafted in breathable pure cotton. Designed in a straight fit, it offers effortless comfort while showcasing timeless ethnic artistry. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool, making it perfect for warm days or layering. Styling Tip: Pair this kurti with leggings or palazzos for a versatile look. Style tip: add oxidised jewellery and Kolhapuri sandals for a chic traditional vibe, or layer with a shrug for a contemporary fusion outfit.

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Refresh your wardrobe with this printed sleeveless kurti top that blends comfort and modern flair. Its soft fabric and relaxed silhouette make it ideal for daily wear, while the vibrant prints add a playful touch. Perfect for casual outings or workwear styling. Styling Tip: Pair with slim-fit jeans or ankle-length trousers and minimal accessories for a smart, clean look. Add sneakers or flats to keep the outfit youthful, effortless, and ready for all-day comfort.

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Celebrate handcrafted elegance with this sleeveless cotton kurti featuring authentic hand block prints and a flattering broad neckline. The airy fabric ensures breathability, while the artisanal patterns bring a unique charm to your outfit. Ideal for summer days or relaxed gatherings. Styling Tip: team it with wide-leg pants or a cotton skirt for a breezy ethnic ensemble. Enhance the look with juttis and statement earrings for a graceful yet easygoing appeal.

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Add a touch of tradition with this pure cotton kurta adorned in multi-ethnic motifs. Designed for comfort and style, it features a breathable fabric and elegant prints that suit both casual and semi-formal occasions. The versatile design allows easy pairing with different bottoms. Styling Tip: Wear it with churidars or straight pants and layer with a dupatta for a classic look, or go minimal with flats and studs for understated sophistication.

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Stay stylish and comfortable in this summer-ready kurta pant set featuring vibrant prints and a coordinated silhouette. Crafted for all-day ease, the lightweight fabric ensures breathability while maintaining a polished appearance. Perfect for casual outings or relaxed festive wear. Styling Tip: Accessorise with delicate jewellery and sandals for a fresh daytime look, or elevate it with wedges and a statement bag for a more refined ensemble.

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Make a statement with this sleeveless long kurti featuring a flattering V-neck and distinctive prints. The straight silhouette enhances comfort while maintaining a sleek, elongated look. Ideal for both casual and semi-formal styling. Styling Tip: Pair it with cigarette pants or denim for a modern Indo-western vibe. Add layered necklaces or a bold cuff to accentuate the neckline and elevate your overall appearance effortlessly.

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FAQ for Sleeveless Kurti Are sleeveless kurtis suitable for everyday wear? Yes, sleeveless kurtis are perfect for daily wear, especially in warm climates. Their breathable design ensures comfort throughout the day. What can I pair with a sleeveless kurti? You can pair them with leggings, palazzos, jeans, skirts, or even trousers for both ethnic and fusion looks. Are sleeveless kurtis appropriate for office wear? Yes, choose subtle prints or solid colors and layer with a shrug, jacket, or dupatta for a more formal appearance. Which fabric is best for sleeveless kurtis? Cotton is the most preferred fabric due to its breathability, softness, and suitability for hot weather. How can I style a sleeveless kurti for a festive occasion? Add statement jewelry, embroidered bottoms, and embellished footwear to instantly elevate the look.