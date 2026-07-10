In a Protein-Maxxing Era, Men Want Tight Suits

If fitted but not tight, he said, “a suit will accent your physique much better than even a tank top.”

In the corporate world, it can be tough for super muscular guys to look professional and not “like a dumb jock,” said Wyatt Smith, an investment banker who runs the Instagram account @FitFinanceBro. Smith, 26, who’s based on the West Coast and is also a weightlifter, said a lot of guys who bodybuild get suits that unnecessarily suffocate the arms, glutes and thighs. Instead, he opts to show his physique with a slim, stretchy jacket and tapered pants.

He finds baggy clothes sloppy and unserious, and cited a special-forces motto that’s usually applied to combat equipment but, he said, works just as well for suits: “Tight is right and loose is no use.”

“When you see me walking down the street, you know that I’m formidable, and I can be an asset if you need me,” he added.

Reyes believes that most formalwear “tends to mute ‘masculine and warrior’ characteristics.” He said he wants his suits snug enough to show the contours of his shoulders, waist and legs. “I don’t want to cover this machine,” said Reyes, who often accessorizes his suits with assault rifles on Instagram, where he has more than 230,000 followers.

Louis Theroux’s 2026 documentary “Inside the Manosphere” features extreme views on the patriarchy, fast cars—and some very tight suits. Justin Waller, an internet personality featured in the film, is basically Incredible Hulk-ing out of his tailoring. So was UFC fighter Conor McGregor when he met with President Trump at the White House last year. McGregor’s biceps bulged like grapefruits in his chalk-stripe jacket.

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Louis Theroux’s 2026 documentary “Inside the Manosphere” features extreme views on the patriarchy, fast cars—and some very tight suits. Justin Waller, an internet personality featured in the film, is basically Incredible Hulk-ing out of his tailoring. So was UFC fighter Conor McGregor when he met with President Trump at the White House last year. McGregor’s biceps bulged like grapefruits in his chalk-stripe jacket.

PREMIUM UFC fighter Conor McGregor wore a tightfitting chalk-stripe jacket to the White House.

“I always say when you’re wearing a super tailored suit, you gotta own that suit,” said David August Heil, the founder of David August, the brand behind McGregor’s suit. “People are going to say either, ‘Wow, that’s too tight’ or ‘Wow, that guy’s got game,’ ” said Heil, adding that he fielded “dozens and dozens and dozens” of requests for McGregor’s chalk-stripe tailoring after his White House appearance.

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Forget the muscle tank. This is the muscle suit. The sorts of macho men hogging the spotlight in 2026 are often choosing super-slim cuts that flaunt their pecs—and shunning classic tailoring conventions like “drape.” Yes, some gym junkies have always favored snug silhouettes. But action-man tailoring hits differently in an age in which influencers compare bicep measurements and fighters scuffle on the South Lawn.

We’re in a particularly body-conscious moment, with 70% of Americans trying to consume muscle-building protein in 2025, up from 59% in 2022, according to a survey by the International Food Information Council. Extreme workouts like Hyrox have taken off, and testosterone and GLP-1 injections are on the rise, promising muscle gains and weight loss. Against that backdrop, more suits that cling to every ounce of hard-won flesh have appeared—not only on public figures but also on some European runways like Prada’s.

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Patrick Kenger, a personal stylist in San Diego who works with men across the U.S., called tight suits on buff guys a fringe trend. However, among a faction of muscular clients, he has noticed increased demand for slim power suits with structured shoulders and wide lapels. A common reference is Daniel Craig in Tom Ford suits as James Bond. Recently, one client showed Kenger images of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose royal-blue suit jackets often bear-hug his torso, as inspiration.

Kenger said he is not “cosigning” the tight look. He will instead try to get those clients into slim tailoring that, crucially, doesn’t strain at the chest. Andrew Weitz, founder of Los Angeles style consultancy the Weitz Effect, also stressed that the sleeve head must be “right on the shoulder and go straight down. When your bicep is popping out, the suit is too small.”

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Skinny suits have cycled in and out of fashion. Shrunken two-pieces from the likes of Dior Homme ruled the 2000s before relaxed silhouettes took over. It’s unlikely the runways are influencing these guys: A waif and a beefcake in tight suits are very different propositions—and the manosphere dudes could bench-press Prada’s catwalk models.

The Michigan brand State & Liberty, which regularly dresses NFL players in its athletic-fit stretch suits, is widely known as a gym bro brand. In the past three years, State & Liberty has opened 25 stores across North America selling roughly $600 suits off the rack. Customers often say they want to show off their muscles, said head of brand partnerships Carl Faraon.

Sim Khan, whose Brimble & Clark tailoring shop in Washington, D.C., specializes in trim suits, said that his business has lately seen a notable increase in interest from founders and executives in the defense technology space. He argued that slim suits that show clients’ physiques can even be appealing to potential employers. His reasoning: “If you’re this disciplined about your body, you’re going to be this disciplined about the work you do for us.”

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Khan advertises his roughly $3,000 suits on burly veterans and athletes. One of his brand ambassadors who likes extra-slim suits is Rudy Reyes, a Recon Marine veteran, conservationist and TV presenter. The Rambo-ish Reyes, 54, boxes and flykicks in tailoring on Brimble & Clark’s Instagram account.

Brimble & Clark brand ambassador Rudy Reyes (left) with tailor Sim Khan (right).

Reyes believes that most formalwear “tends to mute ‘masculine and warrior’ characteristics.” He said he wants his suits snug enough to show the contours of his shoulders, waist and legs. “I don’t want to cover this machine,” said Reyes, who often accessorizes his suits with assault rifles on Instagram, where he has more than 230,000 followers.

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“When you see me walking down the street, you know that I’m formidable, and I can be an asset if you need me,” he added.

He finds baggy clothes sloppy and unserious, and cited a special-forces motto that’s usually applied to combat equipment but, he said, works just as well for suits: “Tight is right and loose is no use.”

In the corporate world, it can be tough for super muscular guys to look professional and not “like a dumb jock,” said Wyatt Smith, an investment banker who runs the Instagram account @FitFinanceBro. Smith, 26, who’s based on the West Coast and is also a weightlifter, said a lot of guys who bodybuild get suits that unnecessarily suffocate the arms, glutes and thighs. Instead, he opts to show his physique with a slim, stretchy jacket and tapered pants.

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If fitted but not tight, he said, “a suit will accent your physique much better than even a tank top.”