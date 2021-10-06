In a tie and dye saree, Sanya Malhotra looks just too elegant

Sanya Malhotra’s sense of dressing is a convergence of a whole lot of colours, offbeat outfits and great wardrobe collection. With each and every post on her Instagram profile, the actor ensures to make her fans and followers drool at her attires. Sanya can do both – from having a perfect body for a bikini to donning the six yards of traditional grace.

On Wednesday, Sanya shared a fresh Instagram video from one of her fashion photoshoots and the result is obvious – she is looking too elegant and we are swooning. For the recent photoshoot, Sanya opted for a traditional look with a personalised touch of elegance.

For the photoshoot, Sanya played muse to designer Shehla Khan and dressed up in a satin saree from the designer’s wardrobe. Shehla Khan is known for her offbeat designs from elegant cuts and drapes to prints and embellishments of womenswear.

In the video, Sanya can be seen posing for the cameras in a white and pink tie and dye printed satin saree. She teamed the attire with a dramatic blouse with frill sleeves of the same print. The blouse is low cut and perfectly hugs the actor’s midriff. The saree is bordered with silver at the sides.

Take a look at Sanya’s video here:

Sanya can be seen walking in front of the camera as she shows off her attire. With a bright smile, Sanya can also be seen posing by a white railing, that gives the video a soothing effect. Sanya opted for handcrafted jewellery from the house of Mozaati and tied her curly hair into a loose messy ponytail.

With the picture, Sanya reminded her fans of the release of her upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film is slated to have an OTT release on Netflix, on November 5. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film traces the lives of a young couple, played by Sanya and Abhimanyu Dasani.

