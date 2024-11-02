India's Rachel Gupta's sweet bond with Pakistan's Roma Michael at beauty pageant wins hearts: 'My Punjabi sister'
India's Rachel Gupta and Pakistan's Roma Michael met at the Miss Grand International 2024 beauty pageant and have become each other's biggest cheerleaders.
Recently, India's Rachel Gupta became the first Miss Grand International 2024 winner from the country. She is only the third Asian to win the coveted title. Pictures and a video of Rachel with Pakistan's Roma Michael at the beauty pageant in Bangkok in October are winning hearts on the internet. The two bonded over hailing from Punjab on either side of the border. Also read | India’s Rachel Gupta wins Miss Grand International crown, ‘drama queen’ Miss Myanmar cries inconsolably after losing
‘We Punjabi girls are together’
While Rachel Gupta comes from Jalandhar, her ‘Punjabi sister’ Roma is from Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province. In a recent clip from Miss Grand International 2024 that's getting a lot of love on social media, Rachel and Roma spoke about their Punjabi heritage.
Rachel said, "Namaste, we Punjabi girls are together." Roma added, “I am from Lahore Punjab and she is from… Jalandhar." Rachel then said, “I have one thing to say, “Punjabi aa gaye (Punjabis are here)!"
Reactions to their video
An Instagram user commented on their video, "Punjabi aa gaye oye... my two beautiful Punjabans." Another said, "Harnaaz Sandhu is also from Punjab." Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe in 2021. She brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, becoming only the third Indian contestant to win the title.
‘Borders cannot separate the bond we share’
Back in October, Rachel had shared pictures with Roma from the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant, and written in her long caption, "To my Punjabi sister, Roma, my heart swells with pride when I think of your courage and grace. Competing alongside you has been a blessing, like finding home away from home. Your kindness, your hard work, and your strength have been an example to all and I am so proud of everything you’ve overcome on your own."
She added, "Borders may keep us apart, but they cannot separate the bond we share. We are born of the same blood, and you will always have a friend in me, and a home in India. Keep your head high, Roma, because you are not alone. We are stronger together, because what divides us is not bigger than what unites us!"
