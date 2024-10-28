Menu Explore
After meltdown, Miss Grand Myanmar says she 'loves India' but deserved crown; pageant president calls her 'delusional'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 28, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Miss Grand Myanmar had a meltdown after Rachel Gupta of India won the Miss Grand International crown instead of her. Now, she has released a statement.

Miss Grand Myanmar has shared an official statement after her public meltdown on the Miss Grand International stage. Thae Su Nyein, the Miss Grand International second runner-up, shared her views on the result during a Facebook live stream.

Miss Grand Myanmar Thae Su Nyein released her statement in a Facebook Live.
Miss Grand Myanmar Thae Su Nyein released her statement in a Facebook Live.

(Also Read | India’s Rachel Gupta wins Miss Grand International crown, ‘drama queen’ Miss Myanmar cries inconsolably after losing)

‘I’m not controlled by anyone’

Su Nyein declared on Facebook Live that no one controls her, and she doesn't agree with the results because she deserved the Miss Grand International crown, which India's Rachel Gupta won. Su Nyein said, “I am not controlled by anyone. I just take my own decision. I give back my second runner-up crown just because of we don't get. What we deserve is I mean like our National Costume prize, our Country Power of the Year, not the winner crown [sic].”

The 18-year-old added that she loved her fellow participants; however, she would not accept the results. “I am not blaming on my sisters. I love India, I love the Philippines. They are my best sisters of all the time. I don't blame them. I am just saying our National Costume prize and our Country Power figure, not the winner crown. I am not taking it,” she added. “I came to win first place and believe I deserved a higher position.”

Miss Grand International president calls Thae Su Nyein delusional

After the dramatic events, Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil officially accepted Miss Grand Myanmar's decision to forgo her Second Runner-Up crown and called her ‘delusional’. As per the Thai daily, Khaosod English, Nawat said in a press conference, “What makes her so delusional? If she wants first place and must have it, I suggest she create her own pageant so she can win every title.”

He concluded, “Someone like you shouldn’t participate in anything competitive or challenging others. You should stay in your own imaginary, fantasy virtual world. End of story!”

