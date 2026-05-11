Indian actor Mehreen Pirzada 'looks absolutely stunning' in red lehenga by Pakistani designer at wedding celebration

The wedding bells in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, echoed with a blend of traditional charm and high-fashion elegance as actor Mehreen Pirzada tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh on April 26. While the couple opted for serene pastel pinks for the main ceremony, it was the actor's choice of a heavy red lehenga by Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (MNR) for the wedding celebration that made a statement. Also read | Mehreen Pirzada on first meeting with husband Arsh Aulakh: I went to say no but…

Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh married on April 26 in Himachal Pradesh. For a wedding function, Mehreen dazzled in a red lehenga by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, while Arsh wore a refined ivory sherwani. (Instagram/ Mohsin Naveed Ranjha)

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"Beautiful @mehreenpirzadaa and her husband @iamarshaulakh looking absolutely stunning in MNR on their unforgettable big day, radiating elegance, love, and timeless charm together," wrote designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha on Instagram on May 9, perfectly capturing the essence of the festivities.

Mehreen Pirzada was a vision in red and gold

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{{^usCountry}} Mehreen’s MNR ensemble was a masterclass in traditional craftsmanship – her deep red lehenga featured a multi-panelled skirt (kalidar) heavily adorned with intricate gold zardozi and tilla work. The patterns transitioned from dense geometric motifs at the waist to elaborate floral designs toward the hem, finished with a thick, border. It was paired with a full-sleeved choli echoing the lehenga skirt’s detailed embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehreen’s MNR ensemble was a masterclass in traditional craftsmanship – her deep red lehenga featured a multi-panelled skirt (kalidar) heavily adorned with intricate gold zardozi and tilla work. The patterns transitioned from dense geometric motifs at the waist to elaborate floral designs toward the hem, finished with a thick, border. It was paired with a full-sleeved choli echoing the lehenga skirt’s detailed embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mehreen carried a matching red dupatta draped over one shoulder, framed by a heavy gold-embroidered border and finished with playful oversized tassels (latkans) that added a rhythmic movement to her look. The actor opted for a royal aesthetic, accessorising with a massive gold and polki choker, matching jhumkas, and a prominent passa. Her makeup was kept dewy and classic: a soft brown smoky eye, a nude-pink lip, and perfectly sculpted brows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehreen carried a matching red dupatta draped over one shoulder, framed by a heavy gold-embroidered border and finished with playful oversized tassels (latkans) that added a rhythmic movement to her look. The actor opted for a royal aesthetic, accessorising with a massive gold and polki choker, matching jhumkas, and a prominent passa. Her makeup was kept dewy and classic: a soft brown smoky eye, a nude-pink lip, and perfectly sculpted brows. {{/usCountry}}

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What did the groom wear?

Complementing the bride’s vibrant palette, the groom, Arsh Aulakh, wore a sophisticated ivory sherwani by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. The fabric featured subtle self-embossed patterns and delicate threadwork along the collar and chest. He paired this with a matching tonal shawl featuring gold tassels, balancing the bride’s high-glamour aesthetic with timeless minimalism.

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A familial fashion statement

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha also shared glimpses of the bride’s mother, who chose a vibrant burnt orange and mustard yellow ensemble, in an Instagram post. She wore a long tunic paired with traditional dhoti-style trousers. The outfit featured striking chevron patterns (leheriya-inspired) on the bodice and heavy gold embroidery along the borders.

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Not to be outdone, the bride’s brother, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, showcased a dapper day look in a Mohsin Naveed Ranjha creation. He wore a mid-length cream-coloured achkan with intricate white threadwork, paired with crisp white trousers and a soft pastel pink turban. The look was a perfect nod to the 'big fat Indian wedding' while maintaining a modern, clean silhouette.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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