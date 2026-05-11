Indian actor Mehreen Pirzada 'looks absolutely stunning' in red lehenga by Pakistani designer at wedding celebration
Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh's wedding showcased timeless elegance. Mehreen's bright red lehenga for the festivities was designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.
The wedding bells in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, echoed with a blend of traditional charm and high-fashion elegance as actor Mehreen Pirzada tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh on April 26. While the couple opted for serene pastel pinks for the main ceremony, it was the actor's choice of a heavy red lehenga by Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (MNR) for the wedding celebration that made a statement. Also read | Mehreen Pirzada on first meeting with husband Arsh Aulakh: I went to say no but…
"Beautiful @mehreenpirzadaa and her husband @iamarshaulakh looking absolutely stunning in MNR on their unforgettable big day, radiating elegance, love, and timeless charm together," wrote designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha on Instagram on May 9, perfectly capturing the essence of the festivities.
Mehreen Pirzada was a vision in red and gold
Mehreen’s MNR ensemble was a masterclass in traditional craftsmanship – her deep red lehenga featured a multi-panelled skirt (kalidar) heavily adorned with intricate gold zardozi and tilla work. The patterns transitioned from dense geometric motifs at the waist to elaborate floral designs toward the hem, finished with a thick, border. It was paired with a full-sleeved choli echoing the lehenga skirt’s detailed embroidery.{{/usCountry}}
Mehreen’s MNR ensemble was a masterclass in traditional craftsmanship – her deep red lehenga featured a multi-panelled skirt (kalidar) heavily adorned with intricate gold zardozi and tilla work. The patterns transitioned from dense geometric motifs at the waist to elaborate floral designs toward the hem, finished with a thick, border. It was paired with a full-sleeved choli echoing the lehenga skirt’s detailed embroidery.{{/usCountry}}
Mehreen carried a matching red dupatta draped over one shoulder, framed by a heavy gold-embroidered border and finished with playful oversized tassels (latkans) that added a rhythmic movement to her look. The actor opted for a royal aesthetic, accessorising with a massive gold and polki choker, matching jhumkas, and a prominent passa. Her makeup was kept dewy and classic: a soft brown smoky eye, a nude-pink lip, and perfectly sculpted brows.{{/usCountry}}
Mehreen carried a matching red dupatta draped over one shoulder, framed by a heavy gold-embroidered border and finished with playful oversized tassels (latkans) that added a rhythmic movement to her look. The actor opted for a royal aesthetic, accessorising with a massive gold and polki choker, matching jhumkas, and a prominent passa. Her makeup was kept dewy and classic: a soft brown smoky eye, a nude-pink lip, and perfectly sculpted brows.{{/usCountry}}
What did the groom wear?
Complementing the bride’s vibrant palette, the groom, Arsh Aulakh, wore a sophisticated ivory sherwani by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. The fabric featured subtle self-embossed patterns and delicate threadwork along the collar and chest. He paired this with a matching tonal shawl featuring gold tassels, balancing the bride’s high-glamour aesthetic with timeless minimalism.
A familial fashion statement
Mohsin Naveed Ranjha also shared glimpses of the bride’s mother, who chose a vibrant burnt orange and mustard yellow ensemble, in an Instagram post. She wore a long tunic paired with traditional dhoti-style trousers. The outfit featured striking chevron patterns (leheriya-inspired) on the bodice and heavy gold embroidery along the borders.
Not to be outdone, the bride’s brother, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, showcased a dapper day look in a Mohsin Naveed Ranjha creation. He wore a mid-length cream-coloured achkan with intricate white threadwork, paired with crisp white trousers and a soft pastel pink turban. The look was a perfect nod to the 'big fat Indian wedding' while maintaining a modern, clean silhouette.
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