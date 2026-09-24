Inside travel content creator Brinda Sharma's dreamy wedding: Bridal look to groom’s style, here's what the couple wore

Brinda Sharma’s dreamy wedding is grabbing attention on social media. The content creator tied the knot with long-time partner, Shresth Gautam, in an intimate ceremony in Manali. Vogue India took to Instagram on September 23, 2026, to share the couple’s dreamy wedding pictures.

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Decoding Brinda Sharma’s wedding look

Brinda stepped out of her comfort zone of puffer coats and trekking shoes, and embraced her feminine side by choosing a maximal Indian bridal look. She wore a heavily embroidered ivory-and-pastel ensemble, but here the sheer embroidered veil takes centre stage. Her jewellery is layered and traditional. She opted for a choker, longer necklace, maang tikka, earrings and stacked bangles that created the richness expected of a bridal look while allowing the lighter base colour of the outfit to remain visible.

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{{^usCountry}} For the mehendi function, she wore a beautiful pastel saree rather than a heavily embellished bridal aesthetic. The outfit features a voluminous lehenga in muted champagne, blush and sage-like tones, paired with a lightweight, sheer dupatta that creates a beautiful floating effect as she moves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the mehendi function, she wore a beautiful pastel saree rather than a heavily embellished bridal aesthetic. The outfit features a voluminous lehenga in muted champagne, blush and sage-like tones, paired with a lightweight, sheer dupatta that creates a beautiful floating effect as she moves. {{/usCountry}}

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For her sangeet night, she embraced a sheer silver sari covered in intricate shimmering embellishment, giving it a luminous, almost liquid quality under the warm lights. The sari is paired with a sleek, contemporary blouse, keeping the overall look sensual without making it overly ornate.

Decoding Shresth Gautam’s wedding look

The groom, Shresth Gautam compliments her in an ivory sherwani with tonal embroidery and a matching turban, giving the couple a coordinated, understated elegance rather than a highly contrasting bridal-groom palette. He went with a floral kurta set for the mehndi function and a black pant suit look for the sangeet night, perfectly complimenting the bride.

Wedding setup

The duo opted for a mountain wedding that looked straight out of a fairy tale. The picturesque mountain-town backdrop added another layer to the couple’s wedding styling. Set against the dramatic Himalayan landscape, their ornate Indian outfits stood out beautifully, creating a destination-wedding-meets-fashion-editorial aesthetic. The day's wedding embraced the charm of a quaint mountain town, making the celebrations all the more dreamy. Each picture captured the couple’s love, companionship and joy as they embarked on this new chapter together.