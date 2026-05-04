Internet says Sara Tendulkar looks like Kiara Advani’s Preeti from Kabir Singh in simple kurta look and no makeup

Simplicity can be just as stunning as glamour, and Sara Tendulkar just proved it with her latest ethnic look. The 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for her fashion-forward wardrobe and often serves head-turning glam moments. But this time, she ditched the bling for a soft, understated look in a simple kurta set that instantly reminded many online of Preeti’s character from Kabir Singh. (Also read: Katrina Kaif’s ‘new mom glow’ steals the spotlight as she twins in all-black look with Vicky Kaushal at airport. Watch )

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's simple kurta look

Sara Tendulkar’s soft ethnic look reminds fans of Preeti from Kabir Singh. (Instagram)

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For the outing, Sara embraced understated elegance in a soft pastel pink kurta set that perfectly captured desi charm. She wore a light pink straight-fit kurta paired with matching relaxed trousers, creating a look that felt breezy, minimal, and timeless.

The highlight of her outfit was the white embroidered dupatta draped delicately around her shoulders. Featuring subtle floral embroidery and soft detailing, the dupatta added a refreshing contrast to the pastel ensemble and elevated the simplicity of the look beautifully.

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{{^usCountry}} Sara kept her styling fuss-free and natural, letting the outfit speak for itself. She tied her hair back into a sleek low ponytail, giving the look a clean and polished finish. With dewy skin, minimal makeup, softly defined brows, and a natural pink lip, she radiated an effortless glow that reminded many online of Preeti’s innocent and simple aesthetic from Kabir Singh. Internet compares Sara to Kabir Singh's Preeti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara kept her styling fuss-free and natural, letting the outfit speak for itself. She tied her hair back into a sleek low ponytail, giving the look a clean and polished finish. With dewy skin, minimal makeup, softly defined brows, and a natural pink lip, she radiated an effortless glow that reminded many online of Preeti’s innocent and simple aesthetic from Kabir Singh. Internet compares Sara to Kabir Singh's Preeti {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments for Sara’s simple yet elegant look. Many couldn’t stop comparing her aesthetic to Preeti, the character played by Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. One user wrote, “Sara so beautiful,” while another commented, “She looks Preeti-coded.” Praising her understated style, a fan added, “Simplicity at its best.” Another user wrote, “She is so beautiful, she should be in Kabir Singh too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments for Sara’s simple yet elegant look. Many couldn’t stop comparing her aesthetic to Preeti, the character played by Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. One user wrote, “Sara so beautiful,” while another commented, “She looks Preeti-coded.” Praising her understated style, a fan added, “Simplicity at its best.” Another user wrote, “She is so beautiful, she should be in Kabir Singh too.” {{/usCountry}}

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Several fans directly pointed out the resemblance, with one comment reading, “Sara Ji toh Kabir Singh ki Preeti lag rahe hai (She looks like Kabir Singh’s Preeti),” while another added, “Really very gorgeous and looks like a Preeti.” Many others reacted with heart and fire emojis, obsessing over her soft ethnic look.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and paediatrician Anjali Tendulkar. Born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, Sara completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing higher studies in London. Her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, is a fast bowler who has represented the Indian Under-19 team and continues to build his career in cricket.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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