Beard dandruff can be ugly but it also serves as a reminder that chin fuzz requires proper care if you wish to have it. Even the glossiest beards can grow dry and damaged if left to their own choices and dandruff will start to flake off of them.

Is beard dandruff ruining your facial fuzz? Expert tips to treat it (Photo by Doruk Yemenici on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thankfully, the solution is incredibly straightforward: all you need is a three-step daily grooming routine to keep beard dandruff at bay. Sweat not as we got you sorted with answers to what beard dandruff is, why it occurs and most importantly, how to eliminate it.

What is Beard Dandruff?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist at Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic in Faridabad, shared, “What's really going on, whether dandruff is affecting your scalp or beard, is that you have a common skin ailment that causes the skin to flake. Seborrheic dermatitis is the medical word for this condition. We're sure you'll agree that having an itchy beard and visible skin flakes when this gets in and around your beard is neither pleasant nor beautiful.”

What Causes Beard Dandruff?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sandeep Babbar said, “You'll be relieved to learn that improper hygiene isn't the cause of dandruff, though it undoubtedly doesn't help. Instead, a yeast development on your skin known as Malassezia frequently contributes to dandruff. Most healthy adults have this fungus living on their scalps without any ill effects, but those with dandruff may have an overactive immune system against it.”

Dr Sandeep Babbar explained that the fact that a beard not only works as a natural SPF but also 'wicks' moisture away from the skin by pulling it up from the surface and onto the hairs, where it swiftly evaporates, makes matters more challenging for beard wearers. As a result, the skin underlying the hair may become particularly dry and flaky, giving rise to beard 'dandruff'. In addition, dead skin cells that ordinarily cover the face but are eliminated by daily washing and exfoliation can become embedded around the hair shafts, drawing grease and promoting the growth of uncomfortable ingrown hairs.

How to Get Rid of Beard Dandruff?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Dr Sandeep Babbar, there are a few easy fixes you should attempt first before pulling out the clippers and giving up on your pride and joy -

Using a beard brush, eliminate dead cells: Use a beard brush everyday to tame wayward hairs, untangle knots, and exfoliate the skin underneath the beard if dry skin is peeling all over it. Once you're through, don't forget to wash up.

Use a beard brush everyday to tame wayward hairs, untangle knots, and exfoliate the skin underneath the beard if dry skin is peeling all over it. Once you're through, don't forget to wash up. Cleanse Everyday: You brush every day, but you should also include cleansing in your daily grooming routine. Enter the shower and apply a good cleanser to your beard and entire face.

You brush every day, but you should also include cleansing in your daily grooming routine. Enter the shower and apply a good cleanser to your beard and entire face. Lastly, apply beard oil: Okay, so you have a choice between using a moisturiser to hydrate your beard or spending money on high-quality beard oil, which works better as a finisher. Two tiny pea-sized pumps should be sufficient for shorter beard styles but you might wish to add a third for longer beards. Once you continuously follow this routine, beard dandruff will vanish into obscurity.

How to Prevent Beard Dandruff from Recurring?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The last thing you want is for your beard dandruff to resurface now that you've managed to get rid of it. It's crucial to follow the three-step process in order to prevent that from happening. It's crucial that you employ your instincts as well. Do you have tight or itchy skin? For instance, try adding a couple more drops of beard oil,” concluded Dr Sandeep Babbar.