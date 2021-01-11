Isabelle Kaif recreates Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look in midi dress, sneakers

While the North is freezing in peak January and fighting the biting cold with layers of clothing, areas like the Tinsel Town are enjoying spring season or relatively pleasant weather with dainty floral dressing with Isabelle Kaif grabbing all spotlight. Though Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle made heads turn recently with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation, it is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018.

Isabelle was spotted outside a studio in Mumbai one sunny morning last month, wearing the blue midi that came with a button front and cap sleeves. The dress flaunted an effortless silhouette that celebrated the feminine figure both of Selena and Isabelle’s.

Featuring a centre thigh-high slit, the midi sported a slim fitting bodice and a center back tie along with a square neckline. The lightweight drapey crepe fabric was made of viscose and rayon and ensured sustainability.

Back in 2018, Selena had completed her look in the petunia coloured dress with a pair of spotless white Puma sneakers and more than two years later, Isabella followed suit with a pair of silver ones. Mixing in a little high-low for the Church service, instead of looking overly feminine, Selena had teamed the look with a casual camel-colored grandpa cardigan from Free People and accessorised her look with a pair of gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

On the other hand, Isabelle only teamed her spring style with the fashion accessory of the year – a white face mask as is precautionary amid Covid-19 pandemic. Waving to the shutterbugs, Isabelle totally won the easy breesy vibe.

Selena and Isabelle’s floral midi dress is credited to the fashion label, Reformation. The ensemble originally costs ₹19,671 on their designer website.

Selena and Isabelle’s midi from Reformation (thereformation.com)

The dress has undoubtedly turned out to be a celebrity wardrobe essential for the Spring-Summer collection and we too can't wait to get our hands on something as rocking as this. What do you think of Isabelle are Selena’s uncanny style resemblance?

