Isha Ambani champions quiet luxury in Venice in a white blouse and silk embroidered skirt with diamond earrings

The Ambani family travelled to Venice on Wednesday for the VIP opening of the Indian pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer, showcasing art that explores the theme of ‘home, heritage and a country’ in transition.

Isha Ambani inaugurates India pavilion at Venice Biennale.

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Also Read | Nita Ambani marks India Pavilion's return to Venice Biennale with unique earrings, simple saree and lace blouse look

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Ambani, were present for the inauguration. Isha travelled to Venice after attending the Met Gala in New York.

For the occasion, Isha, director of the Reliance Industries, after winning the Met Gala with her elegant saree look paired with opulent jewels, brought back the 2010s IT girl costume – the shirt and long skirt combo – with a luxurious twist to Venice. Let's decode her look.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Isha Ambani wear in Venice? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Isha Ambani wear in Venice? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Isha Ambani picked a tailored white shirt for the occasion. The cotton poplin blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, puffed full-length sleeves, and a custom-fit tailoring complementing her frame. She styled it with a banarasi silk skirt in a chic deep green shade, featuring gold brocade embroidery, an above-the-ankle hem, a back slit, and a high waistline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha Ambani picked a tailored white shirt for the occasion. The cotton poplin blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, puffed full-length sleeves, and a custom-fit tailoring complementing her frame. She styled it with a banarasi silk skirt in a chic deep green shade, featuring gold brocade embroidery, an above-the-ankle hem, a back slit, and a high waistline. {{/usCountry}}

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Isha accessorised the look with family jewels, including statement rings and diamond-encrusted flower-shaped earrings. She rounded off the look with a pair of stilettos. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses and minimal makeup, including feathered brows, a glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring, gave the finishing touch.

About the event

The National Pavilion of India was formally inaugurated at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia by the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture; and Vani Rao, Ambassador of India to Italy, alongside Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation; and Dr Amin Jaffer, Curator.

Why is the Ambani family in Venice?

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is partnering with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale. Isha Ambani, along with her family, was in Venice to mark this historic moment.

About Isha Ambani

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Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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