Isha Ambani to Ananya Birla: ‘The winner of Met Gala this year were the Indian girls and their natural diamonds’

Starting off with Isha Ambani, Julia fawned over the jewels the billionaire heiress picked. She wore 1,800 carats of natural diamonds from her own and her mother Nita Ambani's personal collection, which also includes a whole bodice of her mom's jewellery broken down and sewn into the blouse she wore with the Gaurav Gupta saree, and a historic Sarpech piece at the back, once part of Nizam’s collection.

The video begins with Julia praising the Indian attendees for their opulent jewels, saying, “The winners of this year's Met Gala were the Indian girls, and that's because they know one thing better than anyone else: natural diamonds.” Some notable attendees she mentions in the video include entrepreneurs Isha Ambani and Mona Patel.

On May 5, Julia Chafe, a popular jewellery influencer, took to Instagram to share a video talking about the prominent display of high-end jewellery worn by several Indian women during the major fashion event. She highlighted how the Indian guests utilised natural diamonds to elevate their ensembles, often sourcing massive stones from private family collections or historical lineages.

Fashion's biggest night saw many Indian celebrities walk the red carpet in incredible looks conceptualised by the who's who of the fashion industry. However, what stole the show were the diamonds that glittered brighter than their outfits as they climbed the iconic steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Moving on to Natasha Poonawalla, Julia was astonished that the diamonds adorning Natasha's jewels could be creations of Mother Nature. The dangling earpiece she wore featured emerald, heart, pear, baguette, and round-cut diamonds “Natasha, if your ears are hurting, I'll happily take those off your back,” Julia joked.

The influencer also revealed that Sudha Reddy wore $15 million worth of jewellery adorned with uncut natural diamonds. While the Princess of Jaipur, Gauravi Kumari, sourced her uncut diamonds from Jaipur, Ananya Birla wore a diamond necklace from her own personal collection for her stellar debut at the Met.

And, lastly, praising Mona Patel for her diamond earcuffs, Julia gushed, “She understood that ears are out, diamonds are in; there's no need to show any ear skin when you have natural diamonds.” “Indian girls know that the truest form of fashion as art comes from natural diamonds, which is why everyone came out violently iconic,” she added.

By focusing on cultural connections and fine artistry in their looks, these women set a superior standard for luxury fashion, serving as a tribute to the opulence and historical significance of Indian jewellery on the global stage.