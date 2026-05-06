Indian model Bhavitha Mandava gets honest about her casual blue jeans look at Met Gala 2026

Met Gala carpet is known for its architectural gowns and avant-garde transformations, but this year, a big talking point wasn’t a train or a headpiece — it was a pair of jeans. Indian model Bhavitha Mandava, who made waves as the first Indian model to open a Chanel Métiers d'Art show in December 2025, made her Met Gala debut on May 4 in an ensemble that has since ignited a debate across social media and the fashion world. Also read | Internet 'feels bad' for Indian model Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel makes her wear jeans for Met Gala debut Indian model Bhavitha Mandava attended Met Gala 2026 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

'Excited, nervous, and surreal' Dressed by Chanel, Bhavitha Mandava wore a sheer, oversized blouse paired with relaxed-fit blue jeans to Met Gala 2026. In a 'Get ready with me' video shared on Instagram by British Vogue on May 5, Bhavitha appeared to remain focused on the milestone moment of her career. "This is Bhavitha Mandava. Come get ready with me for the Met Gala, [my] first Met Gala," she shared with a smile.

"I feel excited, nervous, and I mean, this is also surreal. My look is a couture version of my opening look for Métiers d'Art in New York, paired with some Chanel jewellery," the model said.

Recalling the moment she found out she was invited to Met Gala 2026, Bhavitha added, “My agent sent me the email... I was jumping on the bed, and I had to call everyone I knew. I was like, 'Guess what? I’m going to the Met.'”