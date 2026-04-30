Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous in no makeup and a simple outfit after Mumbai Indians 2026 IPL match

For the occasion, Radhika wore a simple white tee featuring a large MI print on the front, showing support for the team, which is wholly owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani 's Reliance Industries. The crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette rounded off the design elements.

Radhika Merchant was seen leaving the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after the IPL match. Paparazzi pages shared her video as she exited, along with her team and security detail.

During the match, Radhika was seen in the stands supporting the Mumbai Indians. For the occasion, she wore a minimal look. Let's decode her outfit. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match against the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the match.

Radhika tucked the T-shirt into her pants to give her ensemble a structured look. For the bottoms, she wore light blue denim jeans with a high waistline, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She completed the look with a pair of blue strap flats, dainty diamond ear studs, a black leather belt, and a luxurious watch.

Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre parting, tying the front part into crown braids and leaving the rest loose. As for the glam, the ‘choti’ bahu of the Ambani family opted for feathered brows and a no-makeup-makeup look featuring a dewy base, glossy pink lips, and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.