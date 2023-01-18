Isha Ambani is a picture of elegance in heavy embellished kurta palazzo suit, new viral photoshoot wins the internet

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, is winning the internet with her latest viral photoshoot dressed in an elegant kurta and palazzo suit set. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel dropped Isha's pictures from the shoot on Instagram. The posts garnered instant praise from netizens who loved Isha's traditional avatar in the ensemble. Keep scrolling to see her ethnic ensemble and what the internet commented on the photos. (Also Read | Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decks up in pretty lehenga, dances to Alia Bhatt's song at mehendi ceremony)

Isha Ambani stuns in a heavy kurta palazzo suit set

On Tuesday, Ami Patel shared Isha Ambani's pictures on her official Instagram page. The posts show Isha dressed in a light pink, mint green and gold-coloured embellished kurta and palazzo set, which she seemed to have donned for attending her brother, Anant Ambani, and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony. The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of designer Anuradha Vakil's clothing label and is a perfect pick for your wedding guest closet. Check out how Isha accessorised the outfit below and steal some tips from her style file.

Isha accessorised the suit set with standout gold and emerald jewellery pieces, including a heavy Kundan choker necklace, matching kadhas, statement rings, and embellished block heels.

For the glam picks, Isha chose darkened eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, dainty bindi, glazed pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and a contoured face. Side-parted open wavy locks rounded it all off.

Regarding the design elements, Isha's suit set features a light pink-coloured long kurta with a wide U neckline, quarter-length sleeves, floral-patterned sequin, broad gota borders, intricate embroidery, and side slits. She teamed it with embellished palazzo pants and an embroidered dupatta.

Isha's pictures garnered several likes and comments from netizens, including Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While Rhea wrote, "Pretty girl [heart emoticon] love the Anuradh," Sonam commented, "Stunning." Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji. A fan remarked, "You look so good in pink."

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, recently became parents to twins, a girl Aadiya and a boy Krishna. Isha and Anand got married in 2018. Anand is the executive director of the Piramal Group.

