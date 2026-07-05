Isha Ambani makes a statement in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture; her striking blue neckline is impossible to miss

Isha Ambani once again showcased her fashion sensibilities as she stepped out in a breathtaking couture ensemble that balanced avant-garde design with elegance. Known for championing luxury fashion labels while adding her own understated touch, Isha made a statement in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look )

Isha Ambani dazzles in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Isha Ambani stuns in custom Schiaparelli Couture with minimal accessories. (Instagram/@danixmichelle)

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The outfit featured a sheer black lace silhouette adorned with intricate floral embroidery, creating an illusion effect while maintaining a refined aesthetic. The fitted bodice hugged her frame before flaring into a structured peplum waist, which seamlessly flowed into a sleek midi skirt finished with a scalloped hem. The couture piece was an almost identical interpretation of the runway look, highlighting Schiaparelli’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail.

What truly elevated the ensemble was the dramatic blue ombré neckline, which transitioned from deep turquoise to a softer sky blue, adding an unexpected burst of colour against the black lace. The sculptural neckline lent the outfit a modern edge while ensuring it stood out as the focal point of the look.

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How she styled her look

{{^usCountry}} Staying true to the philosophy of letting couture shine, Isha kept her accessories sophisticated and minimal. She paired the outfit with Schiaparelli’s velvet keyhole pumps, featuring the label’s signature gold-tone detailing, and carried a geometric Chanel Plexiglass clutch that added a contemporary touch. Her jewellery consisted of elegant diamond drop earrings and statement ear cuffs, lending just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staying true to the philosophy of letting couture shine, Isha kept her accessories sophisticated and minimal. She paired the outfit with Schiaparelli’s velvet keyhole pumps, featuring the label’s signature gold-tone detailing, and carried a geometric Chanel Plexiglass clutch that added a contemporary touch. Her jewellery consisted of elegant diamond drop earrings and statement ear cuffs, lending just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, Isha opted for sleek glamour. She styled her hair in a neatly pulled-back centre-parted bun that highlighted the dramatic neckline, while her makeup featured defined brows, softly smoked eyes, subtle contouring, flushed cheeks and a nude lip, complementing the couture outfit without competing with it.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she married Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.

Their pre-wedding festivities gained worldwide attention, highlighted by a special performance from Beyoncé and attended by high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton. Later, in November 2022, Isha stepped into motherhood with the arrival of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

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