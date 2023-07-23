Isha Ambani attends exhibition at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre; clicks pics with Shloka Ambani's sister and Orhan

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is hosting an ongoing exhibition by Toilet Paper - Run As Slow As You Can. Several celebrities attended the launch of the pop-culture-inspired exhibit, and the pictures made it to social media. The official Instagram account of NMACC also posted a photo of Isha Ambani with artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari along with curators - Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies. Isha also hung out with Shloka Mehta Ambani's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, and Janhvi Kapoor's BFF, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry.

Isha Ambani clicks pictures with Shloka Ambani's sister and Orhan Awatramani

Isha Ambani and Orhan Awatramani attend Toilet Paper Magazine's exhibition at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). (Instagram)

Orhan Awatramani shared pictures from the Toilet Paper - Run As Slow As You Can - exhibition launch on Instagram. He also clicked photos with Isha Ambani and captioned the posts, "Congratulations Isha Ambani on the launch of the best art exhibition India has ever seen", and "The biggest congratulations and thank you Isha Ambani. Literally, no one can do what you do." Shloka Ambani's sister also clicked selfies with Isha during the exhibit. Check out their posts below.

Isha Ambani with Orhan Awatramani at NMACC. (Instagram)

What Isha Ambani wore to the exhibition

Isha Ambani chose an all-black maxi dress for the exhibition, featuring an open Mandarin-collar neckline, full-length sleeves with a billowy silhouette, lace-embroidered overlay in floral patterns, shimmering sequin embellishments, side slits, a mini-length slip under the ensemble, and a relaxed fitting.

Isha Ambani clicks pictures with Shloka Ambani's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, at NMACC exhibition. (Instagram)

Isha accessorised the ensemble with high heels, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, a side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, according to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Toilet Paper - Run As Slow As You Can - exhibition will run from July 22 to October 22, 2023.