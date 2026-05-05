Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala

Isha Ambani arrived at the Met Gala in a striking interpretation of the saree, crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta, transforming tradition into a sculptural couture statement. Designed in response to the “Fashion is Art” theme, her look reimagined clothing as lived art, where heritage, jewellery, and form come together in a single expressive silhouette. (Also read: Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look )

Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala in sculptural saree

Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala in artful saree crafted over 1,200 hours. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the heart of the ensemble was a jewellery-integrated blouse, embedded with heirloom stones from Nita Ambani’s private collection. Featuring over 1,800 carats of diamonds along with emeralds, polki, and kundan. It was paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree, one of the oldest and most enduring garments in Indian sartorial history.

Its border, hand-painted by artisans from Swadesh and embroidered in the atelier, drew inspiration from the Ajanta frescoes, among the earliest visual references to the saree in Indian art. Adding a sculptural dimension to the look, a resin-draped cape framed the silhouette like a halo. Crafted by folding and preserving the gold tissue saree into a fluid structure, it transformed fabric into an art-like form.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Craft, heritage and sculptural detailing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Craft, heritage and sculptural detailing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ensemble was created over 1,200 hours by more than 50 artisans, bringing together textile mastery, jewellery craftsmanship, and heritage techniques into one cohesive expression. The saree itself was woven with pure gold threads and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, incorporating historical references through hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs. Rich embroidery techniques such as zardozi, aari work, and relief detailing further elevated its intricate surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble was created over 1,200 hours by more than 50 artisans, bringing together textile mastery, jewellery craftsmanship, and heritage techniques into one cohesive expression. The saree itself was woven with pure gold threads and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, incorporating historical references through hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs. Rich embroidery techniques such as zardozi, aari work, and relief detailing further elevated its intricate surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bodice stood out as a concentrated jewel composition, fully embellished with diamonds and detailed zardozi embroidery. Conceptualised by Nita Ambani and created in collaboration with Kantilal Chhotalal, it reimagined the family’s diamond archive into couture, with over 200 old mine-cut diamonds hand-stitched into the structure.

The look was completed with layered diamond necklaces totalling over 250 carats, haathphools extending across the hands, and diamond waist belts tracing the drape of the saree. Anaita added a jasmine-inspired sculptural gajra created by artist Sourabh Gupta over 150 hours using paper, copper, and brass, finished with Indian pigments. A hand-carried Subodh Gupta mango sculpture added an unexpected artistic finishing touch.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sister to Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She married Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, in December 2018.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON