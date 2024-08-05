It’s the CEO Summer: Decoding Mark Zuckerberg’s newfound love for ‘GenZ’ style

After embracing the casual tech nerd look for several years, Mark Zuckerberg seems to have finally taken an interest in revamping his fashion choices over recent months. The 40-year-old tech tycoon was recently seen out and about donning a dapper all-black look, accessorised with a gold chain. Zuck’s new wardrobe update marks the end of his casual grey hoodie era, as he prepares to take a dip in the waters of fashion. (Also read: Mark Zuckerberg flaunts his ‘epic’ new gold chain from rapper T-Pain: ‘Zuck 2.0 is wild’) Mark Zuckerberg has revamped his style and everyone is watching.

Until recent times, the Meta CEO could hardly be seen wearing anything other than plain grey tees or nondescript hoodies. In fact, he is one of the tech executives who popularised the tech-bro uniform in the IT industry. However, his recent sartorial switch-up not only means a change in how he and his company are perceived but also a cultural shift for the industry. Zuckerberg has gone viral after he was seen ditching his usual casuals for more elaborate outfits, playing with different colours, textures, and accessories. It is interesting to note that after several years of treating fashion as a mere distraction from his grand scheme of owning the world of IT, the Facebook developer is finally refashioning his public image.

Hoodies out, tux's in

This new wardrobe upgrade includes tailored tuxedoes, shearling jackets, relaxed shirts, and even a designer kurta set by Rahul Mishra, for the Ambanis’ pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Reflecting on the opportunity of styling Zuck and his wife, Rahul Mishra commented, “Sometimes, people get too narrowed down by their choices, but it is about breaking stereotypes, breaking the mould and now I see that he is coming out of the grey and black hoodies more often, and that is a good change.”

Blinged out

The Meta CEO’s latest fashion accessory, a gold chain necklace has grabbed the attention of his followers, and he is said to have played a part in designing the piece. He revealed to Eva Chen, head of Instagram’s fashion partnerships, that he is engaged in developing a smart chain, which involves experimenting with different designs. He also added that he wished to engrave a prayer that he reads to his daughters, on the chain, adding a personal touch.

As the CEO of one of the world’s major tech companies, Mark Zuckerberg’s shift in style will influence the entire industry’s opinion on fashion. Sartorial choices are a form of communication, and the tech giant's new upgrade reflects an attempt at reimagining his public persona.