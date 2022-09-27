Ivory is in this festive season!

Ditch the usual bright hues and make a statement with this shade, which is ruling the wardrobes of celebs. Here’s some fashion inspo:

Salwar suits FTW

Actor Karishma Tanna

For those who are fans of salwar-kameez, here’s Karishma Tanna nailing the festive look. The actor added pop of gold to ivory tones, the actor opted for traditional jhumkis, bangles and a statement ring with white mojaris to complete the look.

Slay it with a lehenga

Actor Mouni Roy

Want to amp up the fashion game? Take cues from actor Mouni Roy, who paired an ivory lehenga ensemble with a sleeveless blouse. Go all out with jewellery — earrings, neck piece and a maang tikka. Add a gajra to the hair bun for a traditional look.

Modern classic

Actor Vaani Kapoor

If you want to keep it modern yet classic, take cues from actor Vaani Kapoor, who paired a bralette with a straight, fitted skirt, high heels and nude makeup.

Contemporary twist

Actor Shanaya Kapoor

If traditional wear is not your cup of tea, opt for a contemporary look with a co-ord set and pair it with a cape like actor Shanaya Kapoor. With chunky earrings and open hair, the actor keeps it simple yet stylish.

Draped to perfection

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari

Fans of the six yards of elegance, like actor Aditi Rao Hydari, should opt for an ivory saree. Pair it with deep v-neck full-sleeved blouse, choker set and a hairdo with tresses pulled at the back. Add a pop of colour with your lip shade!

