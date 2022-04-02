Jacqueline Fernandez casts a spell in black off-shoulder mini dress worth 1 lakh in new video: Internet says 'witchy'

Actor Jacqueline Fernadez is not one to shy away from making a voguish statement. The Attack star is known for mixing soft romanticism and maximalist streaks with her sartorial choices, whether on the red carpet or while attending movie promotions. A recent photoshoot saw her stepping out in a jaw-dropping black mini dress adorned with feathers and casting an irreversible spell on the Internet. The star worked the look with such ease that netizens were left swooning and called the magical look 'witchy' in the comments section.

On Saturday, Jacqueline took to her Instagram page to share a short reel of herself dancing sensuously in a black mini dress. She captioned it with just an eye emoji. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled the star's look for the photoshoot. Scroll ahead to see the video.

Jacqueline's mini-length ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury ready-to-wear clothing label Magda Butrym. The ensemble features black feather detailing across the body and arms, a ruched bodice, plunging sweetheart neckline, bodycon silhouette, and an off-shoulder shape.

If you loved Jacqueline's ensemble and want to add the piece to your closet, we have found all the details for you. The mini dress is available on the Magda Butrym website and is called the Off-shoulder feather mini dress in black. It comes at a whopping cost of ₹1,93,028 (USD 2,540).

The price of Jacqueline's black mini-length ensemble. (magdabutrym.com)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline took the glam quotient of her ensemble up by a notch by styling it with sheer black Opera gloves, statement rings, and matching dangling earrings.

In the end, Jacqueline chose side-parted open silky tresses, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter to complete the glam picks.

After Jacqueline posted the video, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the look. One user wrote, "Witchy." Nushrratt Bharuccha dropped fire emoticons. See some of the other comments below.

Comments on Jacqueline's post.

What do you think of Jacqueline Fernadez's look?

