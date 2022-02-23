Jacqueline Fernandez describes beauty of ‘staying grounded’ in sultry co-ords

If you are looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that takes less than a minute to style, let Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’ sensuous yet effortless look in a black co-ord set inspire you to embrace summer's breakout trend while she describes the beauty of “staying grounded”. The Tinsel Town's hottie flooded the Internet with her smoking hot monochrome pictures in a shirt and shorts co-ord set which makes us want to embrace the hottest fashion trend this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial feet forward while oozing oomph. The pictures featured the diva donning a full sleeves shirt that was made of satin fabric and came with a collar along with a buttoned down detail.

Knotted at the waist to raise the hotness quotient, the satin shirt was teamed with a pair of satin shorts that well flaunted Jacqueline's well-toned legs. Leaving her luscious blow-dried tresses open down her back in breezy hairstyle, Jacqueline sat barefoot on the floor to pose for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accessorising her look only with bracelets, Jacqueline let her ensemble do the maximum talking. She amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included a dab of lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Jacqueline set the Internet on fire. She was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi and captioned the pictures, “Staying grounded (sic)”, punctuated with a monkey emoji.

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.