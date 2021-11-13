Jacqueline Fernandez goes bold in 1 lakh thigh-slit red crepe mermaid dress

Showing fashion enthusiasts how to dress to impress with a minimalistic but captivating allure, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez went bold in a thigh-slit red crepe mermaid dress and fans were left swooning. Oozing oomph this weekend in a red crepe mermaid dress, Jacqueline cut a sensuous silhouette as the ravishing ensemble fit her like a glove.

In the pictures flooding the Internet from her latest photoshoot, Jacqueline was seen putting her sartorial foot forward as she looked ready for a red carpet entry. The pictures featured the diva donning the red dress that came with a cold-shoulder on one end and puffed sleeve on other side, both of which cinched arms-down.

The dress sported a diagonal neckline and an asymmetric hem which extended into a long tail. Completing her attire with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, Jacqueline pulled back her luscious tresses into a stylish bun to flaunt a pair of silver dangler earrings.

She accessorised her look with a Modern Love bracelet and a ring from Shruti Sushma. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera in her smoking hot hot, Jacqueline set the Internet on fire. The actor was dolled up for Times Business Awards.

The ensemble is credited to Egyptian Semi-Couture designer Marmar Halim's eponymous label that is based in Dubai and boasts of effortless luxury, high-end fabrics and bold that go hand in hand with creativity to capture minimalistic and colourful vibe which perfectly blend in creative cuts and motifs, allowing the dresses to be a captivating allure. The red crepe mermaid cut dress originally costs 5,900.00 AED or ₹1,19,422 approximately.

Jacqueline Fernandez' red crepe mermaid cut dress from Marmar Halim (marmar-halim.com)

Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by celebrity stylists Stacey Cardoz and Chandini Whabi.

