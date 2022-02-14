Jacqueline Fernandez in crystal bralette and metallic skirt poses with Michele Morrone in new pics: Check out

Jacqueline Fernandez set the internet on fire after announcing her collaboration with Italian actor Michele Morrone of the 365 Days fame for a new song, Mud Mud Ke. Recently, the song's music video dropped online, and since then, it has received mixed reactions from fans. However, one thing that stood out for us was Jacqueline's killer outfit in the clip. Now, the star's stills from the shoot, wearing the same ensemble, are going viral online, and we cannot help but swoon over Jacqueline's look once more.

Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi took to Instagram on Sunday to post several photos of Jacqueline posing with Michele Morrone on the Mud Mud Ke shoot set. The star donned a silver bralette and a metallic skirt set for the shoot. After the Whabi posted the photos online, it immediately garnered love from the stars' fans. They also took to the comments section to praise Jacqueline's look by dropping fire and heart emoticons.

Jacqueline's ensemble for the Mud Mud Ke shoot features a crochet embellished bralette from the shelves of the clothing label Area. It comes adorned with shimmering crystals placed strategically in a floral pattern. Additionally, the plunging neckline, crystal-decorated tassels on the hem, embellished straps, and bare back detail elevated the hotness quotient of the top.

Jacqueline wore the bralette with a satin metallic skirt from Mala and Kinnary India. It comes with a ruched design on the side, a risqué thigh-high slit, asymmetrical hemline, bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's curves, and silver sheen that matched the OTT bralette.

Keeping in mind the heavy embellishments of her bralette, Jacqueline went easy in the jewellery department. The star chose minimal yet striking jewellery pieces to style the look, including dainty bracelets, rings, and matching dangling earrings. She rounded it all off with clear embellished pointed heels from Christian Louboutin.

In the end, the star's side-parted open tresses, nude pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, heavy mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, beaming highlighter on the skin and on-fleek eyebrows completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mud Mud Ke has been sung by singer siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, and the latter even features in the video.

