Jacqueline Fernandez slays the red carpet in a multicoloured one-shoulder gown. Check out her glamorous pics

Jacqueline Fernandez continues to mesmerize as she effortlessly captures attention with her impeccable style. The gorgeous actress recently shared her stunning look from the IIFA Rocks 2023 event, leaving her fans in awe. Known for her love of mini skirts and sexy dresses, Jacqueline's Instagram diaries are a testament to her fashion choices. Her appearance in a dazzling, multi-coloured gown at the red carpet event is yet another example of her ability to slay any look with elegance. Fans can't help but gush over her pictures, and we find ourselves unable to look away. Join us as we delve into Jacqueline's glamorous appearance and gather some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns fans with breathtaking look in scarlet red gown )

Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling look in thigh-high slit gown

Jacqueline Fernandez shines in multi-coloured gown with a thigh-high slit. (Instagram/@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez pleasantly surprised her fans over the weekend by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "@iifa Rocks 2023!! Can't wait for tonight!!" Her post quickly gained viral status on social media, accumulating over 300k likes within a few hours and attracting numerous comments filled with praise and compliments from her adoring fans. Let's pause and appreciate the sheer beauty of her captivating pictures.

Making a bold statement on the red carpet, Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in a stunning gown from the renowned fashion brand Hamda Al Fahim. Her off-shoulder dress boasted a plunging neckline, mesmerizing multicoloured sequin work, intricate embroidery throughout, sheer detailing on the midriff, and a daring thigh-high slit that elegantly reached her thigh. With its bodycon fit, the dress flawlessly hugged her figure, accentuating her curves in all the right places.

Assisted by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander, Jacqueline perfectly styled her look with square-shaped statement earrings, a dazzling diamond ring gracing her finger, and a pair of shiny golden strappy heels. Jacqueline stunned with shimmery eye makeup, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a hint of blush, and a captivating mahogany lipstick shade. Her straight side-parted open tresses and sexy poses added to her irresistible charm.

