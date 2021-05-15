Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000
Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:22 PM IST
FILE - Janet Jackson arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on March 29, 2019. Jackson turns 55 on May 16. (AP)

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Julien's Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed. A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for $43,750.

The singer's most famous outfit - the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show - is not included in the auction.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International. Jackson will also give 100% of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit.

The sale concludes on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
