Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janhvi Kapoor cuts flirty silhouette in 5k white swimwear,bomber denim jacket
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor cuts flirty silhouette in 5k white swimwear,bomber denim jacket

Janhvi Kapoor looks beach ready and her latest pictures in millennial-approved hot girl summer outfit are proof as she makes a seaside statement in a cutting-edge white swimwear teamed with a bomber denim jacket
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor cuts a flirty silhouette in 5k uber-chic white swimwear, denim(Instagram/janhvikapoor)

Setting the mercury soaring like never before, Janhvi Kapoor has been flooding the Internet with the trendiest sultry outfits from her summer wardrobe, be it stylish corsets or bikini looks and this week is no different. The Bollywood actor looked beach ready as she cut a flirtatious silhouette in millennial-approved uber-chic swimwear and her latest pictures in the summer outfit are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two pictures that made a seaside statement in the cutting-edge white swimwear and fans were on frenzy. The pictures featured Janhvi slaying in a white bralette top that came with wide straps and teamed it with a pair of white high-waist bikini bottom.

Layering the look with a white bomber denim jacket that was frayed at the cuffs’ hem, Janhvi left her luscious silky tresses open down her back. Wearing a dab of nude brown lipstick, Janhvi opted for a dewy minimalistic makeup look that included highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses in the all-white look, Janhvi captioned the pictures simply with a white heart emoji.

The swimwear is credited to designer Aakriti Grover’s uber-chic swimwear brand, Flirtatious, that boasts of bright styles, breezy vibes, stylish and contemporary trends in not just beach wear but also sports wear. The snow white bikini set originally costs 5,040 on the designer website.

If you’re thinking of updating your own poolside wardrobe, take fashion cues from Janhvi’s latest look as the Dhadak-fame star’s pictures broke the Internet with over 8 lakh likes while still going strong. Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor silhouette swimwear bomber jacket denim jacket beachwear beaches beach body millennial millennial fashion summer seaside bikini bollywood trends style dhadak
TRENDING NEWS

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP